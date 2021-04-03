पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • The Charge Was Made Of Furniture From Teak Wood, The Department Took Action Against Another

वन विभाग की कार्रवाई पर सवाल:आरोप सागौन की लकड़ी से बीट गार्ड का बन रहा था फर्नीचर, विभाग ने दूसरे के नाम कर दी कार्रवाई

सागर21 मिनट पहले
वह स्थान जहां फर्नीचर बनाया जा रहा था। - Dainik Bhaskar
वह स्थान जहां फर्नीचर बनाया जा रहा था।

गौरझामर में वन परिक्षेत्र अधिकारी कार्यालय के सामने बने मकान में लाखों रुपए कीमत का बड़ी तादाद में बीट गार्ड का फर्नीचर बनाया जा रहा था। लेकिन वन अधिकारियों ने मामले को दबा दिया और बड़े मामले में छोटी कार्रवाई करके वन विभाग को बदनामी से बचा लिया। वन विभाग की छापामार कार्रवाई को लेकर क्षेत्र में तरह-तरह की चर्चाएं गर्म है।

जानकारी के मुताबिक गौरझामर वन परिक्षेत्र कार्यालय के सामने बने एक मकान में बड़ी तादाद में सागौन की लकड़ी का फर्नीचर बन रहा था। ऐसी चर्चा है कि इसे गौरझामर वन परिक्षेत्र कार्यालय में पदस्थ एक बीट गार्ड बनवा रहा था। मुखबिर की सूचना पर देवरी एसडीओ प्रमोद सिंह वन अमले के साथ कार्रवाई करने पहुंचे, लेकिन विभाग के ही बीट गार्ड का नाम सामने आने के बाद वन अधिकारियों ने आनन-फानन में मौके से सारा फर्नीचर हटवा दिया और चतुराई से अपने विभाग के वन कर्मचारी को बचा लिया। वन विभाग ने आरोपों से बचने के लिए नारायण पटेल नाम के एक व्यक्ति पर चार चिरान और एक कुर्सी का प्रकरण दर्ज कर मामले को दबा दिया।

ऐसा बताया जा रहा है कि बड़ी तादाद में सागौन की लकड़ी का फर्नीचर बरामद होने के बाद अधिकारियों ने रफा-दफा कर दिया। जबकि कार्रवाई के दौरान घटनास्थल की तस्वीरें कुछ और बयां करती है। पूरे मामले में सामने आया है कि घर किसी और का, फर्नीचर किसी और का, और केस किसी और पर बना दिया गया है। इस मामले को लेकर दक्षिण वन मंडल के एसडीओ प्रमोद सिंह का कहना है कि रेंज ऑफिस के सामने फर्नीचर बनने की बात सही है। मकान किसी दूसरे का था लेकिन नारायण पटेल फर्नीचर बनवा रहा था जिस पर 4 नग चिरान और एक कुर्सी का मामला बनाया गया है और बाकी मामले की जांच करवाई जा रही है।

पॉजिटिव- घर के वरिष्ठ व्यक्तियों के साथ कुछ समय अवश्य व्यतीत करें। उनका आशीर्वाद व सहयोग आपके लिए भाग्योदय दायक रहेगा। तथा आपके योजनाबद्ध तथा डिसिप्लिन तरीके से कार्य करने की प्रणाली से कई कार्य सुचार...

