पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Sagar
  • The Divyang Couple Who Came To The CM's Meeting Said They Had Come To Ask For Lease And Government Jobs, The Police Did Not Let The Chief Minister Meet, Beaten Up And Drove Away

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

मारपीट का आरोप:सीएम की सभा में आया दिव्यांग दंपति बोला- पट्टा व सरकारी नौकरी मांगने आए थे, पुलिस ने मुख्यमंत्री से नहीं मिलने दिया, मारपीट कर भगाया

सागरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
कैंट थाने पहुंचकर घटना की शिकायत करते दिव्यांग दंपति व कांग्रेस नेता। - Dainik Bhaskar
कैंट थाने पहुंचकर घटना की शिकायत करते दिव्यांग दंपति व कांग्रेस नेता।
  • कांग्रेस नेताओं ने दिव्यांग दंपत्ति के साथ थाने पहुंचकर दर्ज कराई शिकायत

शनिवार को सीएम की सभा में आए दिव्यांग दंपति ने पुलिस पर मारपीट का आरोप लगाया है। दंपति का कहना है कि वह पट्टा व सरकारी नौकरी की मांग को लेकर कार्यक्रम स्थल पहुंचे थे। वहां पुलिस ने सीएम से मिलने नहीं दिया और मारपीट कर भगा दिया। दिव्यांग दंपति के साथ हुई घटना की कांग्रेस ने निंदा की है। साथ ही, दंपति के साथ कैंट थाने पहुंचकर शिकायत की गई है।

कैंट के विट्ठल नगर में रहने वाले दिव्यांग दंपति भागीरथ अहिरवार अपनी पत्नी के साथ सीएम की सभा में गए थे। पुलिस को भागीरथ ने बताया, पिछले 31 अगस्त को कलेक्टर ने उन्हें पट्टा व सरकारी नौकरी देने का आश्वासन दिया था। इसके पूरा न होने पर वह पत्नी के साथ मुख्यमंत्री को समस्या बताने खेल परिसर स्थित सभा स्थल पहुंचे थे। वहां पुलिस के अमले ने सीएम से मिलवाना, तो दूर उल्टा मारपीट कर भगा दिया। घटना की जानकारी कांग्रेसियों को लगी, तो उन्होंने घटना का विरोध किया। दिव्यांग दंपति को लेकर थाने पहुंच गए।

कांग्रेस नेताओं ने कैंट थाने पहुंच कर दिव्यांग दंपति के साथ मारपीट करने वालों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई करने के लिए शिकायती आवेदन दिया। पीड़ित दंपति को न्याय दिलाने की मांग की। कांग्रेसियों ने चेतावनी देते हुए कहा, यदि दिव्यांग दंपति को न्याय नहीं मिला, तो कांग्रेस सड़कों पर उतरेगी। इसकी जिम्मेदारी प्रशासन की होगी। दंपति को सीएम से न मिलवाकर उनके साथ अमानवीय व्यवहार किया गया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंतमिलनाडु में अन्नाद्रमुक के साथ विधानसभा चुनाव में उतरेगी भाजपा; लोकसभा चुनाव भी साथ लड़े थे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी की प्रेरणा, आशीर्वाद द्वारा कोई जीत हासिल करेंगे। दूसरों की मदद में भी आपका समय व्यतीत होगा। प्रियजनों के साथ उपहारों का आदान-प्रदान भी रहेगा। आय और व्यय में उचित समन्वय बना रहेगा। जिस क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser