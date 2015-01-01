पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

थर्ड लाइन:130 किमी की रफ्तार से अंतिम ट्रॉयल, इसके बाद अन्य ट्रेनें चलने लगेंगी

सागरएक घंटा पहले
थर्ड लाइन पर इंजन की टेस्टिंग करते रेल कर्मचारी

मकरोनिया से लिधौरा स्टेशन के बीच थर्ड लाइन पर शनिवार को एक बार फिर हाई स्पीड इलेक्ट्रिक इंजन का ट्राॅयल किया गया। इस दौरान इंजन को 130 किलोमीटर प्रतिघंटे की रफ्तार से दौड़ाया गया, जो सफल रहा। अब अधिकारी सीआरएस (मुख्य रेल संरक्षा आयुक्त) की टीम द्वारा निरीक्षण के बाद यह ट्रैक अन्य ट्रेनों के लिए चालू कर दिया जाएगा। शनिवार को 130 किमी की गति से इंजन का अंतिम ट्राॅयल हुआ।

इस दौरान 8 किलोमीटर के इस ट्रैक की दूरी को पूरा करने के लिए 5 मिनट का समय लगा। अगर सीआरएस अनुमित देती है, तो इस ट्रैक पर अधिकतम 110 की रफ्तार से ट्रेन दौड़ सकेगी। थर्ड लाइन एडीईएन महेंद्र सिंह ने बताया कि 25 नवंबर को सीआरएस की टीम यहां निरीक्षण करने आएगी। रेलवे अधिकारी ने बताया कि ट्रैक व ओएचई का परीक्षण किया जा चुका है।

यह हैं सीआरएस टीम- रेल संरक्षा आयोग यानी सीआरएस, विमानन मंत्रालय के प्रशासनिक नियंत्रण के अधीन काम करता है। रेलयात्रा की संरक्षा और रेल प्रचालन से संबंधित मामलों को देखता है। इस टीम के लिए विमानन मंत्रालय ने सांविधिक कामों के साथ निरीक्षण और सलाहकारी काम भी दिए गए हैं। वहीं मुख्य कार्य के रूप में यात्रियों के सार्वजनिक परिवहन के लिए खोली जाने वाली नई रेलवे लाइन रेल मंत्रालय से निर्धारित किए गए मानकों पर खरी उतरने पर ही लाइन को हरी झंडी दी जाती है।

