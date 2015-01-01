पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सागर मेंं मौसम का हाल:बर्फीली हवा चलीं, दोपहर बाद हल्की धूप निकली

सागरएक घंटा पहले
प्रतिकात्मक फोटो

बीते दिन से चल रही हल्की बारिश का दौर मंगलवार को भी जारी रहा। हालांकि दोपहर बाद हल्की धूप ने भी अपना असर दिखाया। इसकी वजह से रात के तापमान में गिरावट हुई है। उधर, उत्तर की ओर से आ रही बर्फीली हवा ने ठिठुरन भरी ठंड का अहसास करा दिया।

मौसम विशेषज्ञों का कहना है कि बुधवार को भी बादलों की आवाजाही लगी रहेगी। इस दौरान हल्की बूंदाबादी भी अपना अपना असर दिखा सकती है। सोमवार रात बारिश के बाद एक बार फिर मौसम ने करवट बदली। मंगलवार सुबह हल्की धुंध रही। इसके बाद धूप निकल आई। दिन भर बादलों और सूरज के बीच लुका-छिपी चलती रही।

ऐसा रहा दिन का तापमान

मंगलवार को अधिकतम तापमान 21.4 डिग्री रहा , जो सामान्य से 5 डिग्री कम रहा। न्यूनतम तापमान 13.0 डिग्री रहा, जो सामान्य दर्ज किया गया है। सुबह की आर्द्रता 92% और शाम की आर्द्रता 85% रिकॉर्ड में ली गई है। रात के तापमान में 2.2 डिग्री की गिरावट दर्ज हुई है।

दिनभर पारे की चाल
समय तापमान
सुबह 5:30 बजे 17.0
सुबह 8:30 बजे 16.6
सुबह 11:30 बजे 19.6
दोपहर 2:30 बजे 19.0
दोपहर 3.00 बजे 21.4
शाम 5:30 बजे 17.6

