गणतंत्र दिवस:रेलवे परिसर में जिले का सबसे बड़ा राष्ट्रीय ध्वज; ऊंचाई 100 फीट, लंबाई 30 और चौड़ाई 20 फीट

सागर3 घंटे पहले
झंडावंदन के लिए लगाया खंभा। - Dainik Bhaskar
झंडावंदन के लिए लगाया खंभा।

सागर जिले का सबसे ऊंचा और सबसे बड़ा राष्ट्रीय ध्वज (तिरंगा) गणतंत्र दिवस पर मंगलवार को फहराया जाएगा। सोमवार को राष्ट्रीय ध्वज को फहराने के लिए ट्रॉयल भी किया गया। स्टेशन प्रबंधक नरेंद्र सिंह ने बताया कि राष्ट्रीय ध्वज के पोल की ऊंचाई 100 फीट है, जबकि ध्वज की लंबाई 30 फीट और 20 फीट चौड़ा है। राष्ट्रीय ध्वज को सांसद राजबहादुर सिंह की मुख्य आतिथ्य में मंगलवार सुबह 10 बजे फहराया जाएगा। मुख्य समारोह सागर के पीटीसी ग्राउंड पर होगा।

स्वतंत्रता संग्राम सेनानियों का होगा सम्मान, सुबह 9 बजे मंत्री भार्गव फहराएंगे तिरंगा
गणतंत्र दिवस पर सुबह 9 बजे पीडब्ल्यूडी मंत्री गोपाल भार्गव तिरंगा फहराएंगे। इसके बाद 9.15 बजे मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान का प्रदेश की जनता के नाम संदेश का वाचन किया जाएगा। 9.25 बजे पर हर्ष फायर, परेड और झांकियों का प्रदर्शन शुरू होगा। इस बार पशुपालन विभाग द्वारा बर्ड फ्लू और स्वास्थ्य विभाग द्वारा कोरोना वैक्सीन के प्रति जागरूकता को लेकर झांकियां तैयार की गई हैं।

यह पहली बार है जब गणतंत्र दिवस पर सांस्कृतिक कार्यक्रमों का आयोजन नहीं होगा। स्कूली बच्चे भी कार्यक्रम में शामिल नहीं होंगे। सांस्कृतिक कार्यक्रम के नाम पर सिर्फ मप्र गीत का गायन होगा। वहीं दोपहर को म्यूनिसिपल स्कूल में शहर के फोटोग्राफर्स की तस्वीरों का प्रदर्शन किया जाएगा। स्वतंत्रता संग्राम सेनानियों के सम्मान के लिए कोरोना के चलते जिला प्रशासन के अधिकारी उनके घर जाकर सम्मान पत्र देंगे।

