बैठक:कैंट बाेर्ड की आज आखिरी बैठक, पार्किंग पर चर्चा होगी, 10 फरवरी को भंग हो जाएगा कैंट परिषद

सागर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फाइल फोटो। - Dainik Bhaskar
फाइल फोटो।

सागर कैंट बाेर्ड का कार्यकाल समाप्त हाेने के बाद इसे भंग करने के लिए रक्षा मंत्रालय से पत्र जारी हाेते ही छावनी के पार्षदाें में खलबली मच गई है। चुनाव की आहट के साथ पार्षद अपने-अपने वार्डाें के शेष काम कराने के लिए कैंट दफ्तर पहुंचने लगे हैं।

वहीं कैंट प्रशासन ने भी बाेर्ड के भंग हाेने के पहले सदस्याें के साथ क्षेत्र विकास के अहम मुद्दाें पर चर्चा कर निर्णय लेने के लिए आनन-फानन में बाेर्ड बैठक बुलाई है। बुधवार काे दाेपहर 12 बजे हाेने वाली इस बैठक में करीब 30 बिंदुओं पर चर्चा हाेगी। यह वर्तमान बाेर्ड की आखिरी बैठक हाेगी।

कैंट बाेर्ड की बैठक काे लेकर जारी एजेंडे में मुख्य रूप से क्षेत्र में मल्टीलेवल कार पार्किंग के लिए जगह का चयन अाैर इसकी डीपीआर के लिए टेंडर लगाने पर चर्चा हाेगी। इसके अलावा डाॅ. प्रमाेद गाेलया के निलंबन, वाटर सप्लाई व इलेक्ट्रिकल मेंटेनेंस, राेड, नाली, बिल्डिंग, डीएनसीबी स्कूल भवन व अन्य काम के टेंडर पर चर्चा कर निर्णय लिए जाएंगे।

काेविड-19 के कारण कुछ कामाें के टेंडर लगने के बाद काम आगे नहीं बढ़ा ताे कुछ के टेंडर मंजूर हाेना है। दुकानाें के नामांतरण और विभागीय कामकाज के संबंध में चर्चा हाेगी। छावनी के पार्षद वीरेंद्र पटेल ने बताया कि कैंट एक्ट में संशाेधन काे लेकर 2003 में भी बाेर्ड भंग हुई थी। इसके बाद चुनाव 2009 में हुई थी।

