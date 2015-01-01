पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

शवदाह गृह को 10 जनवरी 2021 तक पूरा करें:विधायक ने विद्युत शवदाह गृह निर्माण का लिया जायजा

सागर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

विधायक शैलेन्द्र जैन अधिकारियों के साथ नरयावली नाका मुक्तिधाम में बनने वाले विद्युत शवदाह गृह निर्माण कामों का निरीक्षण किया।

उन्होंने अधिकारी से शवदाह गृह के संबंध जानकारी लेते हुए कहा कि इस काम को 10 जनवरी 2021 तक पूरा करना है। वहीं इसके चारों ओर पेवर ब्लाक लगाए जाए और वृक्षारोपण भी किया जाए। शवयात्रा में आने वाले लोगों को बैठने के लिए शवदाह गृह के एक ओर बेचें और शेड बनाने के लिए कहा है।

उन्होंने 5 शेड के चारों ओर पेवर ब्लाक और रोड के किनारे नाली निर्माण काम कराने की कार्ययोजना बनाने के निर्देश दिए हैं। खाली जमीन पर वृक्षारोपण के लिए कहा। निगमायुक्त आरपी अहिरवार ने गोबर से लकड़ी बनाने के लिए गलाई गई दो मशीनों और गीले कचरे से खाद बनाने के लिए लगाई जाने वाली मशीन के संबंध में जानकारी दी।

इस दौरान राहुल सिंह समेत अन्य अधिकारी मौजूद थे। विधायक जैन से मोतीनगर चौराहे पर बने आडिटोरियम निर्माण की स्थिति भी देखी। उन्होंने मार्च 2021 में इस काम को पूरा करने के लिए निर्देश दिए हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबंगाल में शाह का शक्ति दर्शन, चीन को भारत का करारा जवाब और वॉट्सऐप पेमेंट सर्विस शुरू - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें