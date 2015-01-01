पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रुपयों के लेनदेन पर विवाद:मां-बेटी काे बका से घायल कर युवक ने सल्फाॅस खाया, माैत

सागर2 घंटे पहले
घटना में घायल मुन्नीबाई का इलाज करते डॉक्टर।
  • हत्या के प्रयास का मामला दर्ज, मां-बेटी का इलाज जारी
  • उधार के रुपए के लेन-देन पर विवाद हुआ, खुरई के सहाेद्राराय वार्ड की घटना

बीती रात सहाेद्राराय वार्ड में रुपए के लेनदेन पर एक युवक ने मां-बेटी पर बका से हमला कर गंभीर रूप से घायल कर दिया। उसके बाद युवक ने सल्फाॅस की गाेलियां खा लीं। तीनाें काे सिविल अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया। जहां से सागर जिला चिकित्सालय रेफर किया गया। रास्ते में युवक ने दम ताेड़ दिया। वहीं मां-बेटी गंभीर हालत में जिला चिकित्सालय में भर्ती हैं।

पुलिस के मुताबिक सहाेद्राराय वार्ड में मुन्नीबाई पति घनश्याम अहिरवार 40 साल, भारती पिता घनश्याम अहिरवार 18 साल निवासी सहाेद्राराय वार्ड काे आराेपी हल्लू मुसलमान उर्फ अलीम खान पिता नजीर माेहम्मद खान 45 साल निवासी शास्त्री वार्ड ने बका मारकर घायल कर दिया।

अस्पताल में भर्ती बेटी भारती अहिरवार।
अस्पताल में भर्ती बेटी भारती अहिरवार।

फरियादी भारती ने बताया कि हल्लू मुसलमान उधारी के रुपए लेने घर आया था। मां मुन्नीबाई ने रुपए बाद में देने काे कहा। जिस पर वह अभद्र भाषा का प्रयाेग करने लगा। उसे मना किया ताे उसने कमर में घाेसे बका काे निकाला और हमला करना शुरू कर दिया। जिससे मां के सिर, हाथ, कंधे सहित अन्य स्थानाें पर चाेटें आई। उसने बका मारकर मुझे भारती काे भी घायल कर दिया। उसने जातिगत अपमान करते हुए जान से मारने की धमकी भी दी। मां-बेटी गंभीर हालत में सिविल अस्पताल पहुंचे, जहां इलाज के बाद रेफर किया गया।

वहीं आरोपी अलीम खान पिता नजीर माेहम्मद ने भी सल्फास की गाेलियां खा लीं, जिससे उसे भी गंभीर हालत में सिविल अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया। तीनाें काे 108 एंबुलेंस से सागर जिला चिकित्सालय भेजा गया, जहां मुन्नीबाई, भारती का इलाज जारी है। अलीम खान उर्फ हल्लू मुसलमान ने दम ताेड़ दिया है। पुलिस ने आराेपी हल्लू मुसलमान के खिलाफ धारा 307, 294, 506, एससी-एसटी एक्ट के तहत मामला दर्ज कर विवेचना में लिया है।

