गफलत में खा ली मौत की 'दवा':पेट में दर्द होने से परेशान थी नाबालिग; दवा समझकर खा लिया जहर, तोड़ दिया दम

सागर13 मिनट पहले
नाबालिग ने गलती से जहरीला पदार्थ खा लिया।

सागर जिले के खुरई के हलऊ गांव में नाबालिग लड़की ने गलती से जहरीला पदार्थ खा लिया। इलाज के दौरान उसकी मौत हो गई। पुलिस ने मामला दर्ज कर जांच में लिया है।

जानकारी के मुताबिक 17 साल की स्वाति कुशवाह को आए दिन पेट में दर्द रहता था। इस बीमारी से वह परेशान थी। पेट में ज्यादा दर्द होने पर परिजन उसे बीना सिविल अस्पताल लेकर पहुंचे, जहां तबीयत ठीक होने के बाद उसे डिस्चार्ज कर दिया गया। कुछ दिन बाद उसे फिर से दर्द होने लगा। उसने गलती से जहरीला पदार्थ खा लिया, जिसके बाद तबीयत बिगड़ने लगी। परिजन उसे खुरई सिविल अस्पताल लेकर पहुंचे, जहां उसने दम तोड़ दिया।

घटना की जानकारी स्थानीय थाने को दी गई। पुलिस ने पंचनामा कार्रवाई कर शव का सिविल अस्पताल में पोस्टमार्टम कराया। इसके बाद शव परिजन को सौंप दिया गया। पुलिस ने मर्ग कायम कर मामले की जांच शुरू कर दी है।

