पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

पुरानी पेंशन बहाली राष्ट्रीय आंदोलन:पुरानी पेंशन हमारा अधिकार है और हम इसे लेकर ही मानेंगे: जिलाध्यक्ष

सागर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

पुरानी पेंशन बहाली राष्ट्रीय आंदोलन की जिला इकाई सागर के पदाधिकरियों और कर्मचारियों ने शुक्रवार को पहलवान बब्बा मंदिर परिसर में पुरानी पेंशन बहाली के लिए प्रदर्शन किया।

जिला इकाई के अध्यक्ष आलोक गुप्ता ने कहा कि आज हम अपने हक की लड़ाई लड़ने, संघर्ष करने के लिए और धरना प्रदर्शन आदि के लिए मजबूर हो गए हैं। पुरानी पेंशन हमारा अधिकार है और हम इसे लेकर ही मानेंगे यह हमारा दृढ़ संकल्प है।

प्रांतीय उपाध्यक्ष राममिलन मिश्रा ने कहा कि एक जगह तीन प्रकार की पेंशन प्राप्त की जा सकती है, परंतु दूसरी ओर जिन्होंने एकनिष्ठा के साथ शासन के प्रति समाज के प्रति अपने कर्तव्य का पालन किया उसका वास्तविक हक उसे भी प्रदान नहीं किया जा रहा है।

प्रांतीय महासचिव संजय श्रीवास्तव ने कहा कि पुरानी पेंशन लिए बगैर कदम पीछे हटाना आत्महत्या करने के बराबर है। सभी कर्मचारियों ने एक स्वर से पुरानी पेंशन बहाली के लिए आंदोलन को तेज करने का आह्वान किया।

इसी तारतम्य में पोस्टकार्ड अभियान के तहत मुख्यमंत्री एवं प्रधानमंत्री को पोस्टकार्ड के द्वारा अपनी मांग और अपने न्याय के प्रति आवाज उठाने के बारे में बताया जा रहा है। 8 नवंबर को सांकेतिक धरना ब्लॉक एवं जिला मुख्यालय पर किए जाने की योजना है।

बैठक में ललित किशोर तिवारी, मुकेश नेमा, नागेंद्र जैन, राघवेंद्र सिंह ठाकुर, दिनेश तिवारी,ललित तिवारी,शशिभूषण राजपूत, घनश्याम पटेल, देवेंद्र तिवारी, राकेश पटेल, अजय मिश्रा, डीडी गोस्वामी, योगेश शांडिल्य, मंजू सिसोदिया, संध्या साहू मौजूद थीं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबंगाल में शाह का शक्ति दर्शन, चीन को भारत का करारा जवाब और वॉट्सऐप पेमेंट सर्विस शुरू - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें