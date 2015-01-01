पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शहर भर में विरोध:डॉ. गौर जयंती पर शोभायात्रा स्थगित करने के फैसले के खिलाफ खड़े हुए संगठन, कहा- मनमानी कर रहा विवि

सागरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
गौर जन्मस्थली

डॉ. हरीसिंह गौर की जयंती के उपलक्ष्य में हर साल 26 नवंबर को निकलने वाली 50 साल पुरानी शोभायात्रा नहीं निकालने के विवि प्रशासन के निर्णय का शहर भर में विरोध शुरू हो गया है। विवि के पूर्व छात्र संघ अध्यक्षों ने इसे गलत निर्णय करार देते हुए कहा है कि इसे विवि प्रशासन तत्काल वापिस करे।

उधर पीडब्ल्यूडी मंत्री गोपाल भार्गव ने कहा कि गौर साहब सागर के सपूत हैं। उनके बिना सागर की कल्पना भी नहीं की जा सकती। मुझे ताज्जुब हो रहा है कि गौर साहब की 150वीं जयंती और सागर विवि के 75वें स्थापना वर्ष के उपलक्ष्य में विवि प्रशासन तीनबत्ती से निकलने वाली 50 साल पुरानी शोभायात्रा की परंपरा खंडित करने जा रहा है।

यह निंदनीय है। मैं इस संबंध में कुलपति से बात करूंगा कि कोविड का ध्यान रखते हुए सावधानी के साथ शोभायात्रा निकालें। ताकि परंपरा बनी रहे। कोई ऐसा रास्ता निकालें, जिसमें सोशल डिस्टेंस और कोविड-19 की गाइडलाइन का पालन करते हुए शोभायात्रा निकाली जा सके। विवि के पूर्व कुल सांसद एवं पूर्व छात्र संघ अध्यक्ष डॉ. सुखदेव मिश्रा का कहना है कि यह वर्ष विश्वविद्यालय की स्थापना का 75वां वर्ष है।

साथ ही डॉ.गौर की जन्म जयंती का 150वां वर्ष भी है। किंतु विश्वविद्यालय प्रशासन इसे भव्यता के साथ मनाने की बजाय इसे भुलाने का कुत्सित प्रयास कर रहा है। कोरोना की आड़ लेकर इसे निरस्त करना साजिश है। उधर विवि प्रशासन ने गौर जयंती को लेकर सोमवार को भी मीटिंग की।

फिलहाल शोभायात्रा पर नया कोई निर्णय नहीं हुआ है। अभी यही तय है कि तीन बत्ती स्थित गौर प्रतिमा पर कुलपति माल्यार्पण करने जाएंगी। कुछ ऑनलाइन कार्यक्रम भी विवि में होंगे।

विश्वविद्यालय ने मुख्य कार्यक्रम ऑनलाइन करने का भी फैसला ले लिया, शोभायात्रा पर मौन

विवि में फिलहाल यह तय हुआ है कि कुलपति तीनबत्ती स्थित गौर प्रतिमा पर माल्यार्पण करेंगी। गौर अध्ययन केंद्र, गौर जन्मस्थली भी जाएंगी। विवि में भी कार्यक्रम होगा। मुख्य कार्यक्रम ऑनलाइन होगा। शोभायात्रा स्थगित रहेगी। बाकी जानकारी बुधवार को मीटिंग के मिनिट्स जारी होने के बाद स्पष्ट होगी। वहीं विवि की कुलपति प्रो. जेडी आही से शोभायात्रा के संबंध में जब पूछा गया तो उन्होंने किसी भी प्रकार से बात करने से इनकार कर दिया।

अंतिम छात्र संघ अध्यक्ष बोले- 2013 की तरह हम फिर निकालेंगे शोभायात्रा, ऑर्केस्ट्रा भी होगा

विवि के अंतिम छात्र संघ अध्यक्ष डॉ. अंकलेश्वर दुबे ने बताया कि हम 2013 की तरह इस बार भी शोभायात्रा निकालेंगे। कोविड-19 की गाइडलाइन का पालन किया जाएगा। ऑरकेल इवेंट मैनेजमेंट ग्रुप, भगत सिंह युवा संगठन आदि द्वारा भी इसमें सहभागिता की जाएगी। सिविल लाइन में 26 नवंबर की शाम ऑर्केस्ट्रा का कार्यक्रम होगा।

कोरोनाकाल में ये आयोजन हो चुके हैं

  • अक्टूबर माह में विवि प्रशासन ने 3 दिन प्रवेश-परीक्षा कराई। अलग-अलग परीक्षा केंद्रों पर 13 हजार विद्यार्थी शामिल हुए।
  • 17 अक्टूबर को मुख्यमंत्री राहतगढ़ तो 22 को सीहोरा आए, चुनावी सभा में भारी भीड़ उमड़ी।
  • पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री कमलनाथ ने 12 अक्टूबर को जैसीनगर और 29 अक्टूबर को बिलहरा आए।
  • मतदाता जागरूकता के लिए जिला प्रशासन ने सुरखी विधानसभा क्षेत्र में साइकिल रैली निकलवाईं।
  • 10 नवंबर भाजपा के नवनिर्वाचित विधायक पूर्व मंत्री गोविंद सिंह राजपूत का विजयी जुलूस निकाला गया।

राजनीतिक कार्यक्रम हो रहे हैं, शोभायात्रा निकाली जाए

जब बड़े-बड़े राजनैतिक कार्यक्रम हो रहे हैं तो सोशल डिस्टेंस और मास्क लगाकर गौर जयंती की परंपरागत शोभायात्रा निकाली जा सकती है। कोविड-19 की गाइडलाइन का पालन करते हुए यह शोभायात्रा निकालनी ही चाहिए, ताकि परंपरा और लोगों की आस्था दोनों ही बनी रहे।

- गोविंद सिंह राजपूत, पूर्व मंत्री

आयोजक आएं तो कोई रास्ता निकालेंगे : कलेक्टर

कलेक्टर दीपक सिंह का कहना है कि आयोजकों ने इस संबंध में संपर्क ही नहीं किया है। अगर वो आते हैं तो रास्ता निकालेंगे कि कोविड-19 गाइडलाइन का पालन करते हुए गौर जयंती की परंपरा का निर्वहन हो जाए।

