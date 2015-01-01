पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

टी-20:एमपीसीए मैदान पर 7 माह 22 दिन बाद आज से शुरू होगा क्रिकेट मैच का रोमांच

सागर2 घंटे पहले
बम्हौरी रेंगुवां स्थित मध्यप्रदेश क्रिकेट एसोसिएशन का मैदान जहां आज से क्रिकेट का रोमांच शुरू होगा
  • इंटर डिस्ट्रिक्ट क्रिकेट टूर्नामेंट 14 तक चलेगा, इस के बाद बनेगी सागर डिवीजन की टीम

बम्हौरी रेंगुवां स्थित मध्यप्रदेश क्रिकेट एसोसिएशन के मैदान पर 7 माह 22 दिन बाद फिर से क्रिकेट का रोमांच शुरू होने जा रहा है। इसकी शुरुआत सागर डिविजन क्रिकेट एसोसिएशन द्वारा टी-20 इंटर डिस्ट्रिक्ट क्रिकेट टूर्नामेंट से की जा रही है। यह टूर्नामेंट 3 दिनों तक चलेगा। जिसमें सागर के अलावा टीकमगढ़, पन्ना, छतरपुर, दमोह एवं शेष सागर डिवीजन की टीमें हिस्सा लेंगी।

गौरतलब है कि कोरोना के चलते 20 मार्च से यहां पर क्रिकेट की सभी गतिविधियां पूरी तरह से प्रतिबंधित कर दी गई थीं। हालांकि 14 अक्टूबर से यहां पर कोविड-19 की गाइडलाइन का पालन करते हुए प्रैक्टिस शुरू हुई थी। लेकिन अंतिम मैच यहां पर 20 मार्च को परमानंद भाई पटेल अंडर-22 इंटर डिवीजन का खेला गया था। जो कि सागर और शहडोल के बीच हुआ था।

यहां पर खेले जाएंगे सभी मैच

सागर डिवीजन के सचिव फारुख खान ने बताया कि यह टूर्नामेंट 12 से 14 नवंबर तक चलेगा। जिसकी सारी तैयारियां पूरी कर ली गई हैं। पहला मैच सुबह 9 बजे से सागर और पन्ना जिले के बीच एमपीसीए मैदान पर खेला जाएगा।

जबकि दूसरा मुकाबला टीकमगढ़ और छतरपुर के बीच दोपहर 1 बजे खेला जाएगा। टूर्नामेंट में सारे मुकाबले सफेद क्रिकेट बॉल से एवं रंगीन कपड़ों में खेले जाएंगे। सारे मुकाबले एमपीसीए मैदान पर ही खेले जाएंगे। इन मुकाबलों के बाद सागर डिवीजन की टीम बनेगी जो 20 नवंबर से इंदौर में होने वाले जैन भाया टी-20 इंटर डिविजन क्रिकेट टूर्नामेंट में खेलेगी।

