वास्तु पर विश्वास बढ़ा:दीपावली की सफाई का ट्रेंड बदला, अब वास्तु के अनुसार घर सजा रहे लोग, विद्वानों से ले रहे सलाह

सागर
प्रतिकात्मक फोटो
  • घर से टूटी-फूटी चीजें बाहर कर रहे लोग, वास्तुशास्त्री बोले- टूटे सामानों से नहीं आती लक्ष्मी

कार्तिक मास की कृष्ण पक्ष की अमावस्या तिथि पर हर साल दिवाली का पर्व मनाया जाता है। इस दिन बुद्धि के दाता भगवान गणेश और धन की देवी माता लक्ष्मी की पूजा की जाती है। जिससे घर में सुख-शांति के साथ समृद्धि भी बनी रहे। धार्मिक मान्यता है कि दिवाली के दिन माता लक्ष्मी घर-घर जाकर अपने भक्तों पर कृपा बरसाती हैं। इसलिए दिवाली से पहले घर की साफ-सफाई और रंगाई-पुताई की जाती है।

वास्तु शास्त्री पंडित विजय पांडे बताते हैं कि घर में उत्पन्न होने वाले वास्तु दोषों को लेकर लोग जागरूक हुए हैं पिछले एक माह से रोजाना 20 से 25 लोगो द्वारा वास्तु दोष दूर करने को लेकर संपर्क किया जा रहा है उन्हें बताया गया है कि जिन घरों में साफ-सफाई नहीं होती और टूटी-फूटी चीजें रखी होती हैं।

वहां देवी लक्ष्मी का वास नहीं होता। इसलिए दिवाली से पहले घर में फालतू और टूटे-फूटे सामान को छांटकर फेंक दें। सबसे पहले टूटे-फूटे बर्तनों को बाहर कर दें। ये घर में जगह घेरते हैं और इनमें खाना खाने से गरीबी भी बढ़ती है। साथ ही वास्तु दोष भी लगता है। वास्तुशास्त्र के अनुसार टूटे बर्तनों से धन की हानि होती है और गरीबी भी बढ़ती है।

घर में टूटा शीशा न लगाएं

घर में कांच की खिड़की या फिर शीशा टूटा हुआ है तो उसको बदलवा लें। क्योंकि टूटा हुआ कांच दुर्भाग्य की निशानी माना जाता है। साथ ही यह राहु का प्रतीक माना जाता है। वास्तु शास्त्र में भी टूटे कांच को घर में रखना अशुभ बताया गया है।

तस्वीरें भी टूटी हुई न रखें

ज्यादातर घरों में परिवार के सदस्यों की तस्वीरें लगी रहती हैं। अगर घर में तस्वीर रखी-रखी टूट गई है तो उसके शीशे को बदल दें। नहीं तो इससे वास्तु दोष उत्पन्न होगा। जिससे घर में सुख-शांति का वास नहीं होता और परिवार के सदस्यों के बीच प्रेम भाव खत्म हो जाता है।

टूटे दरवाजे से नहीं आती मां लक्ष्मी, बंद घड़ी से रुकती है तरक्की

वास्तुविद सुरेश शास्त्री बताते हैं कि घर में टूटा फर्नीचर रखा हुआ है तो दिवाली पर इसकी मरम्मत करा लें या बदल दें। क्योंकि टूटा फर्नीचर परिवार के सदस्यों के स्वास्थ्य पर विपरीत प्रभाव डालता है। टूटे दरवाजों को भी सही करा लें। मान्यता है कि टूटे दरवाजे से कभी भी मां लक्ष्मी प्रवेश नहीं करती। घड़ी से घर के सदस्यों की सफलता तय होती है। रुकी हुई या बंद पड़ी घड़ी से परिवार के सदस्यों की तरक्ककी रुक जाती है। घर में सकारात्मक ऊर्जा खत्म और नकारात्मकता बनी रहती है।

पूजा घर में भी देवी-देवताओं की खंडित तस्वीर या मूर्ति नहीं रखना चाहिए। इनको पीपल के पेड़ के नीचे या नदी में प्रवाहित कर देना चाहिए। इनको देखकर माता लक्ष्मी आहत होती हैं। इसलिए इन्हें घर से बाहर पवित्र स्थान पर रख देना चाहिए। घर पर कोई इलेक्‍ट्रॉनिक सामान खराब पड़ा है तो इसे भी बाहर कर दें या सही करा लें। क्योंकि खराब इलेक्‍ट्रॉनिक सामान से शनि दोष के साथ-साथ वास्तुदोष भी लगता है।

