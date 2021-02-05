पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रेत खदान धंसकने से तीन की मौत:बेतवा नदी किनारे से रेत निकालने के दौरान खदान में दबे मजदूर, एक घंटे बाद निकाले; अस्पताल पहुंचने से पहले तोड़ा दम

सागर39 मिनट पहले
सूचना के बाद मौके पर प्रशासन और पुलिस के आला अधिकारी भी पहुंच गए। - Dainik Bhaskar
  • निवाड़ी जिले की बसोवा ग्राम पंचायत के घटवाहा गांव में मंगलवार अलसुबह 4 बजे हुई घटना

निवाड़ी के ओरछा तहसील की ग्राम पंचायत वसोवा के घटवाहा गांव में मंगलवार अलसुबह बेतवा नदी किनारे रेत खदान धंसकने से तीन युवकों की मौत हो गई। खदान में दबने के बाद आनन-फानन में तीनों को झांसी मेडिकल कॉलेज ले जाया गया, जहां डॉक्टरों ने मृत घोषित कर दिया। जानकारी मिलते ही प्रशासन व पुलिस बल भी मौके पर पहुंचा। ग्रामीणों ने शव रखकर मुआवजे की मांग की। अधिकारियों ने समझाइश और मुआवजा दिलाने का आश्वासन दिया, तब ग्रामीण माने। इसके बाद शव पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेजे गए।

तीनों एक घंटे तक रेत खदान में दबे रहे

घटवाह गांव निवासी हीरालाल (19) पुत्र चतुर सिंह कुशवाहा, संजय (20) पुत्र चंद्रभान केवट और पंकज (20) पुत्र बीरन केवट ट्रैक्टर चालक के पास मजदूरी करते थे। वे रेत खदान से रेत निकालकर ट्रैक्टर में भरते थे। अलसुबह करीब 4 बजे रेत निकालते समय खदान अचानक धंसक गई। तीनों उसी में दब गए। करीब एक घंटे तक तीनों उसी में दबे रहे। इसके बाद बाहर निकाला जा सका। तीनों को सिर व सीने में गंभीर चोटें आईं। ग्रामीण व परिजन आनन-फानन में उन्हें झांसी मेडिकल कॉलेज पहुंचे, लेकिन वहां डॉक्टरों ने मृत घोषित कर दिया।

25-25 लाख की मांगी सहायता

तीनों युवकों के शव परिजन शव को गांव ले आए। इसके बाद खदान में रखकर विरोध करने लगे। मृतक के परिजन कलेक्टर व अधिकारियों से मुआवजा की मांग पर अड़े रहे। मौके पर पहुंचे एसडीओपी शैलेंद्र श्रीवास्तव, ओरछा तहसीलदार रोहित वर्मा, चौकी प्रभारी संजय शर्मा, थाना प्रभारी प्रवीण कुमार त्रिपाठी ने उन्हें समझाया। इसके बाद पंचनामा बनवाकर शवों को पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेजा गया। मृतक के परिजन शासन से 25-25 लाख रुपए आर्थिक सहायता की मांग कर रहे हैं।

खेत में खुदाई करके निकालते हैं रेत

घाटवाह में बेतवा नदी किनारे लगे 2.679 हेक्टेयर पर ठाकुरदास, दामोदर और श्यामलाल प्रजापति की उक्त खसरा नंबर पर कृषि भूमि है। इनके द्वारा खेतों पर बालू का अवैध उत्खनन कई महीनों से कराया जा रहा है। जहां 20 से 30 फुट गहराई तक रेत खदान बन गई है। यहां से प्रतिदिन सैकड़ों ट्रैक्टर-ट्रॉली रेत का उत्खनन कर उत्तरप्रदेश ले जाकर बेचा जा रही है।

