पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

दीपावली बाद खुलेंगे थिएटर:समय के साथ सुविधाओं में बदलाव होंगे, लेकिन बड़े पर्दे पर फिल्म देखने का आकर्षण कभी कम नहीं होगा

सागर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • बड़ी फिल्में जरूर रिलीज हो रही हैं, लेकिन आप मल्टीप्लेक्स या सिनेमाघर में जाकर इनका मजा नहीं ले सकेंगे। क्योंकि शहर के सभी सिनेमाघरों में अब भी ताला लगा हैै।

कोरोना ने बहुत-सी संभावनाएं पैदा की हैं। सालों पहले घर छोड़ चुका बेटा आज घर में है। परिवार के साथ ऑफिस का काम भी कर रहा है। पहले जैसे परिवार के सभी सदस्य साथ बैठकर फिल्में देखते हैं और उत्सव भी मनाते हैं।

यह सब समय का खेल है। जो समय के साथ नहीं बदला वह बीत जाता है। नाटक के बाद जब फिल्में आईं तो लगा नाटक खत्म हो जाएंगे। फिल्मों के बाद टेलीविजन आया तो लगा नाटक और फिल्में दोनों ही नहीं रहेंगे। लेकिन ऐसा नहीं हुआ। कुछ समय नया शौक पूरा होने के बाद लोगों की प्रकृति हर चीज के स्वाद और आकर्षण का अंतर समझने लगती है।

इसलिए आज भी तीनों कायम हैं। हां यह बात जरूर है कि सिनेमाघरों की संख्या कम हो गई। लेकिन इनकी जगह मल्टीप्लेक्स ने ले ली है। क्योंकि यह आज के समय की जरूरत है। सिंगल थिएटर में सुविधाएं नहीं होती।

समय के साथ मालिकों ने मेंटनेंस पर ध्यान नहीं दिया। दर्शकों को नया वातावरण नहीं मिला। नतीजा सिंगल स्क्रीन में टिकट की कीमत कम होने के बाद भी आज लोग मल्टीप्लेक्स के बड़े पर्दे पर फिल्में देखना पसंद करते हैं। जहां वे फिल्म के साथ शॉपिंग, फूड और आराम दायक सीट का मजा भी ले सकते हैं।

कोरोना काल में ओटीटी प्लेटफार्म जैसे हॉट स्टार, प्राइम वीडियो, नेटफिलिक्स आदि का क्रेज बढ़ा है। मल्टीप्लेक्स बंद होने के कारण कई फिल्में इन्हीं प्लेटफार्म पर रिलीज की गईं। लेकिन अब दोनों ही प्लेटफार्म पर फिल्में रिलीज करने की प्लानिंग चल रही है।

इसे मल्टीप्लेक्स का खत्म होना नहीं कह सकते। क्योंकि मनुष्य के शरीर की प्रकृति बाहर निकलने की है। वह ज्यादा समय तक घर में थमा नहीं रहेगा। बाहर निकलेगा। इसलिए जो बेस्ट होगा वह चलेगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबंगाल में शाह का शक्ति दर्शन, चीन को भारत का करारा जवाब और वॉट्सऐप पेमेंट सर्विस शुरू - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें