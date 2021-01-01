पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

संघर्ष का उदाहरण:गनेशपुर में बिजली नहीं थी, 15 लोगों ने 8 माह तक रोज 181 पर शिकायत की, डाली लाइन

सागर3 घंटे पहले
  
सागर| खंभे के साथ ग्रामीण। - Dainik Bhaskar
सागर| खंभे के साथ ग्रामीण।

सागर जिले के बंडा ब्लॉक के गांव गनेशपुरा की आबादी करीब 200 है। इस गांव ने संघर्ष का उदाहरण पेश किया है। दरअसल विकास से कोसों दूर इस गांव में साल 2015 तक बिजली सप्लाई ही नहीं थी। ग्रामीणों ने हर जगह दरख्वास्त लगाई पर कुछ भी नहीं हुआ।

इसी बीच रेडियो से ग्रामीणों को सीएम हेल्पलाइन 181 के बारे में पता चला। तो उन्होंने लगातार 8 माह तक 181 पर कॉल कर अपने गांव के लिए बिजली पा ही ली। गांव के अरविंद सिंह लोधी ने पहली बार 181 पर कॉल किया और बिजली की शिकायत दर्ज कराई। माह गुजर गया। इसके बाद सभी पर जिद सवार हो गई कि बिजली तो गांव में लाना ही है। लिहाजा ग्रामीण रोज 181 पर कॉल करने जुट गए। उस समय गांव में कुल 15 लोगों के पास मोबाइल थे।

सभी का एक जरूरी काम बन गया कि 181 पर कॉल कर अपने गांव की समस्या बताना और उनके आवेदन पर बिजली सप्लाई शुरू करवाने हो रही कवायद का स्टेटस जानने में जुट गए। आए दिन कोई न कोई कॉल करता। बिजली के लिए कॉल करने वाले लक्ष्मण, गुड्डू, जितेंद्र, राघवेंद्र, पप्पू, रामचरण रैकवार आदि बताते हैं कि हमसे दूसरे गांव के लोग कहते कि थोड़ी रिश्वत दे आओ तो शायद काम जल्दी बन जाए, लेकिन हम सबने तय किया एक भी पैसा नहीं देंगे। आखिरकार 8 माह बाद गांव में खंभे आए और अगले 8 दिन में ही सभी खंभे खड़े कर उनमें लाइन खींच दी गई।

