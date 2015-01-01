पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गौर जयंती:विश्वविद्यालय, गौर भवन, जन्म स्थली, तीनबत्ती और कटरा में भी होगी रोशनी

सागरएक घंटा पहले
सागौर नहीं टूटने देगा 50 साल पुरानी परंपरा
  • दो दिन पहले से हो जाएगी सजावट, मकरोनिया में होगा कवि सम्मेलन

सागर विवि के संस्थापक डॉ. हरीसिंह गौर की 151वीं जयंती 26 नवंबर को मनाई जाएगी। जयंती के दो दिन पहले से ही विवि परिसर स्थित गौर समाधि स्थल से लेकर लाइब्रेरी, मेन ऑफिस, गौर भवन में आकर्षक विद्युत साज-सज्जा की जाएगी।

इसके अलावा सिविल लाइन स्थित गौर भवन, शनीचरी स्थित गौर जन्म स्थली, तीनबत्ती स्थित गौर मूर्ति परिसर एवं कटरा स्थित गौर अध्ध्यन केंद्र में भी रोशनी की जाएगी। यह रोशनी जयंती के दो दिन पहले से जयंती के बाद तक रहेगी। गौरतलब है कि इस बार गौर जयंती पर तीनबत्ती से निकलने वाली शोभायात्रा से लेकर विवि परिसर तक के कार्यक्रम कुल 4 घंटे 20 मिनट के होंगे।

इनमें से आधा कार्यक्रम ऑफलाइन तो आधा ऑनलाइन माध्यम से होगा। यूजीसी के चेयरमैन विश्वविद्यालय के पूर्व कुलपति प्रो. डीपी सिंह का ऑनलाइन व्याख्यान भी होगा। जिसका ऑनलाइन प्रसारण भी विभिन्न ऑनलाइन प्लेटफॉर्म पर होगा। उधर प्रवाह संस्था द्वारा गौर जयंती के उपलक्ष्य में कवि सम्मेलन मुशायरा मकरोनिया में होगा।

संस्था के अध्यक्ष संतोष रोहित ने बताया कि कार्यक्रम में विख्यात कवि शबीना अदीब लखनऊ, अंकिता सिंह दिल्ली, चांदनी पांडेय कानपुर, शरफ नानपारवी दिल्ली, अशोक मिजाज सागर, संतोष सागर विदिशा, सावन शुक्ला अहमदाबाद को आमंत्रित किया गया है। मुख्य अतिथि नगरीय प्रशासन मंत्री भूपेंद्र सिंह होंगे। कोविड-19 गाइडलाइन का पालन करते हुए कार्यक्रम होगा।

शिवसैनिक करेंगे पुष्पवर्षा, विरोध कार्यक्रम निरस्त

शुरुआत में शोभायात्रा न निकालने के निर्णय से आक्रोशित शिवसैनिकों ने शहर के प्रमुख चौराहों पर विवि प्रशासन का पुतला दहन करने की घोषणा की थी। लेकिन शोभायात्रा निकलने के निर्णय के बाद उसे निरस्त कर दिया गया है।

शिवसेना के उप-राज्य प्रमुख पप्पू तिवारी ने कहा कि शहरवासियों के विरोध के बाद विवि ने जो तुगलकी निर्णय वापस लिया है, उसका हम स्वागत करते हैं। जिला प्रमुख दीपक ठाकुर, विद्यार्थी शिवसेना जिला प्रमुख अमन ठाकुर, विकास यादव आदि ने बताया कि हम लोग शोभायात्रा का स्वागत पुष्पवर्षा कर करेंगे। सभी लोग मास्क लगाकर इसमें शामिल होंगे।

