पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

चोरों को दबोचा:तीन दिन पहले नरयावली में घर के बाहर से पिकअप चुराने वाले तीन बदमाश पकड़े

सागर3 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
दोनों आरोपियों और एक किशोर ने मिलकर चुराया था पिकअप वाहन।

सागर के नरयावली क्षेत्र में तीन दिन पहले रात में घर के बाहर से चोरी हुए पिकअप वाहन को पुलिस ने बरामद कर लिया है। पुलिस ने वाहन चोरी करने वाले तीन बदमाशों को भी दबोचा है। नरयावली पुलिस ने बताया कि 12-13 दिसम्बर की दरमियानी रात तीन बदमाश आनंद पिता रामगोपाल साहू के घर के बाहर खड़ा पिकअप वाहन चुराकर ले गए थे। वाहन की कीमत करीब 5 लाख रुपए आंकी गई थी। पुलिस ने धारा 379 के तहत मामला दर्ज कर चोरों की तलाश शुरू की। इसके लिए विशेष टीम गठित की गई।

विशेष टीम ने 24 घंटे में चोरों की तलाश कर ली। आरोपी बलेह थाना रहली निवासी प्रताप उर्फ सोनू पिता प्रेम सिंह गौड़, दमोह निवासी गनेश पिता मुन्ना गौड़ और एक किशोर है। आरोपियों से पिकअप वाहन क्रमांक एमपी 04 जीए 2961 को जब्त किया गया है। तीनों को न्यायालय में पेश किया गया है। आरोपियों को पकड़ने गठित टीम में निरीक्षक महेन्द्र कुमार जगेत, उनि आशीष कुमरे, प्रधान आरक्षक राकेश तिवारी, पूरन लाल, आरक्षक रामप्रकाश, पुष्पेन्द्र क्षेत्री और हेमंत तिवारी सहित अन्य शामिल रहे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंनौशेरा सेक्टर में सीजफायर वॉयलेशन, भारतीय सेना ने 2 पाकिस्तानी सैनिक मार गिराए - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें