मौसम:दिवाली तक रात के साथ दिन भी हो सकते हैं सर्द, पारा 12 डिग्री से नीचे गिरने के आसार

सागरएक घंटा पहले
ठंड बढ़ते ही गर्म कपड़े पहनना शुरू

उत्तर भारत की ओर से आ रही ठंडी हवाओं के कारण शहर के अधिकतम और न्यूनतम तापमान में गिरावट दर्ज की गई है। रात का पारा 1 डिग्री गिरकर 15.2 डिग्री पर आ गया है। मौसम विशेषज्ञों के अनुसार आने वाले दिनों में रातों के साथ-साथ दिन भी सर्द हो सकते हैं। इसकी वजह हिमाचल प्रदेश और उत्तराखंड के पर्वतीय क्षेत्रों में शुरू हुई बर्फबारी है। इसके अलावा प्रशांत महासागर में ला-नीना के प्रभाव से भी दीपावली तक सर्दी और बढ़ सकती है।

रात का पारा 12 डिग्री तक नीचे गिरने के आसार हैं। डॉ. हरीसिंह गौर केंद्रीय विश्वविद्यालय के भूगोलवेत्ता प्रोफेसर आरपी मिश्रा के अनुसार सागर कर्क रेखा के आसपास स्थित है। जबकि वर्तमान में सूर्य मकर रेखा की ओर बढ़ रहे हैं। इससे उनकी किरणें पृथ्वी पर सीधे के बजाय तिरछी पड़ने लगी है। इससे धूप हल्की हो गई है और ताप में कमी आई है। यही वजह है कि दिन के वक्त भी तापमान में गिरावट आ रही है।

दीपावली तक तापमान और घट जाएगा। इससे दिन भी सर्द हो सकते हैं। मौसम विभाग के अनुसार सोमवार को अधिकतम तापमान 29.9 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया। यह सामान्य से एक डिग्री अधिक था। जबकि न्यूनतम तापमान 15.2 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया। यह सामान्य से 1 डिग्री कम है। इससे एक दिन पहले रविवार को अधिकतम तापमान 30.6 डिग्री तथा न्यूनतम तापमान 16.2 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया था।

2017 का रिकॉर्ड तोड़ने के नजदीक न्यूनतम तापमान

इस साल न्यूनतम तापमान 3 साल पुराना रिकॉर्ड तोड़ने के नजदीक पहुंच गया है। अभी न्यूनतम तापमान 15.2 डिग्री पर है। आने वाले दिनों में इसके और गिरने की संभावना है। इससे पहले 2017 में 14 नवंबर को न्यूनतम तापमान 15.1 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया था।

