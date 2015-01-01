पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हादसा:पेट्रोल पंप और गैस एजेंसी के पास टायरों का गोदाम, आगजनी का खतरा

सागर23 मिनट पहले
  • टायरों में लगी आग बुझाना मुश्किल
  • दो साल पहले यहां लगी थी भीषण आग, अब फिर से स्टॉक कर लिया

मोतीनगर से पथरिया जाट बायपास रोड पर सोमनाथपुरम स्थित पेट्रोल पंप और सागर गैस एजेंसी की जिस गोदाम के पास दो साल पहले पुराने टायरों में आग सुलगने से अफरा-तफरी मच गई थी वहां और आसपास के इलाके में फिर से बड़ी तादाद में पुराने टायर रखे जा रहे हैं। रिमोल्डिंग के अलावा पुराने टायरों का कारोबार यहां लंबे समय से चल रहा है। आग लगने पर सुरक्षा के यहां कोई इंतजाम नहीं है। रबर में तेजी से आग फैलती है और फिर इस पर काबू पाना मुश्किल होता है।

पुराने टायर खरीदकर लाते हैं
पुराने टायरों काे अन्य स्थानों से खरीदकर यहां स्टॉक किया जा रहा है। यहां से कई स्थानों पर सप्लाई भी किया जाता है।

गोदाम में रखे थे 250 गैस सिलेंडर
साल 2018 में सागर गैस एजेंसी के बाजू में पुराने टायरों से बड़ा अग्निकांड हुआ था। उस समय गैस के गोदाम में 250 सिलेंडर रखे हुए।

लकड़ी टालों से भी आग का खतरा
भगवानगंज, गुरुगोविंद सिंह वार्ड व तुलसीनगर में 20 से ज्यादा लकड़ी टाल संचालित हैं। 10 दिन पहले एक टाल में आगजनी की घटना हो चुकी है।

गर्मी के सीजन में ज्यादा जोखिम, बना रहता है डर
स्थानीय निवासी राजेश पटेल, आरके साहू ने बताया कि यहां 5 से 6 स्थानों पर पुराने टायरों का स्टॉक है। गर्मी के सीजन में हर पल आग लगने का खतरा बना रहता है। दो साल पहले का अग्निकांड लोगों को याद है।

निगम उपायुक्त ने कहा- नोटिस जारी किए जाएंगे
नगर निगम उपायुक्त डॉ.प्रणय कमल खरे का कहना है कि पुराने टायरों की गोदाम गैस एजेंसी और पेट्रोल पंप के आसपास बड़ा खतरा हैं। इस संबंध में फायर ऑफिसर को जांच कर नोटिस देने को कहा है।

