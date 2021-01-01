पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Sagar
  • Today, Patriotism Will Resonate In Ravindra Bhavan, Right Answer Will Give Reward To Audience

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

शाम शहीदों के नाम कार्यक्रम:आज रवींद्र भवन में गूंजेंगे देशभक्ति के तराने, सही जवाब दर्शकों-श्रोताओं को दिलाएंगे इनाम

सागरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • दैनिक भास्कर और विधायक शैलेंद्र जैन की प्रस्तुति एक शाम शहीदों के नाम कार्यक्रम शाम 5 बजे से, सिंफनी म्यूजिक ग्रुप के कलाकार देशभक्ति के गीतों की प्रस्तुति देंगे

गणतंत्र दिवस के उपलक्ष में दैनिक भास्कर और विधायक शैलेंद्र जैन का संयुक्त आयोजन एक शाम शहीदों के नाम कार्यक्रम शनिवार को शाम 5 बजे से रवींद्र भवन में आयोजित किया गया है। कार्यक्रम में ऐ मेरे वतन के लोगों और यह देश है वीर जवानों का जैसे देशभक्ति गीतों की महफिल सजेगी।

साथ ही बीच-बीच में श्रोता और दर्शकों के लिए सवाल जवाब प्रतियोगिता भी होगी। सबसे पहले सही जवाब देने वाले श्रोता और दर्शकों को आकर्षक उपहार देकर पुरस्कृत किया जाएगा। इसके अलावा लकी ड्रा के जरिए भी 10 दर्शकों का चयन कर आकर्षक इनाम दिए जाएंगे। कार्यक्रम में सिंफनी म्यूजिक ग्रुप के कलाकार देशभक्ति के जोश और जुनून से ओतप्रोत गीतों की प्रस्तुति देंगे। कार्यक्रम के मुख्य अतिथि विधायक शैलेंद्र जैन, अध्यक्ष कलेक्टर दीपक सिंह होंगे। एसपी अतुल सिंह और निगम आयुक्त आरपी अहिरवार भी शामिल होंगे। कार्यक्रम को विधायक के अलावा नगर निगम, वरिष्ठ समाजसेवी पंडित विनोद गुरु द्वारा प्रायोजित किया जा रहा है। इसके अलावा सहयोगी संस्थाओं में सिंफनी म्यूजिक ग्रुप तथा नीलम टेंट हाउस शामिल हैं।

कार्यक्रम के दौरान सागर के इन शहीदों के परिजन का होगा सम्मान
शहीद रामस्वरूप की पत्नी सरस्वती देवी, एकनाथ गायकवाड की पत्नी विमल देवी गोरेलाल की पत्नी रुक्मणी देवी, केशव प्रसाद की पत्नी सरस्वती देवी, रामआसरे सिंह की पत्नी जयंती देवी, रमेश कुमार ब्राह्मण की पत्नी रीता ब्राह्मण, कालीचरण तिवारी के भाई चंडी प्रसाद तिवारी, हेमंत कुमार के भाई प्रमोद कुमार, सुनीत कुमार लारिया की पत्नी सुशीला देवी, आबिद खान की मां अफरोज बेगम, घनश्याम पाठक की पत्नी सुनीता पाठक तथा प्रदीप लारिया की मां पानबाई लारिया।

प्रवेश नि:शुल्क, पहले आओ पहले पाओ के आधार पर मिलेगी सीट
कार्यक्रम में शामिल होने के लिए कोई शुल्क नहीं है। रविंद्र भवन की बैठक क्षमता करीब ढाई सौ है। लिहाजा श्रोताओं को पहले आओ पहले पाओ के आधार पर सीट आवंटित की जाएगी। आयोजकों ने लोगों से मास्क लगाकर कार्यक्रम में शामिल होने तथा फिजिकल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन करने की अपील की है। बिना मास्क लगाए कार्यक्रम में पहुंचने वाले लोगों को निशुल्क मास्क भी उपलब्ध कराए जाएंगे। इसके अलावा प्रवेश द्वार पर सैनिटाइजर भी उपलब्ध रहेगा।

आइए हम भी भारत मां का कर्ज चुकाएं: विधायक जैन
देश लाखों-करोड़ों स्वतंत्रता संग्राम सेनानियों की शहादत से ही आजाद हुआ। आज देश की सीमाएं भी जवानों के बलिदान और वीरता से ही सुरक्षित हैं। इसी वजह से हम और आप सब महफूज और प्रसन्न हैं। ऐसे में हम सबका दायित्व बनता है कि शहीदों, उनके परिजन के प्रति सम्मान प्रकट करें। सीमा पर तैनात जवानों का जोश बढ़ाएं। आइए एक शाम शहीदों के नाम कार्यक्रम में शामिल होकर हम भी भारत मां का कर्ज चुकाएं।

मिमिक्री भी होगी आयोजन का आकर्षण
कार्यक्रम के दौरान देशभक्ति गीतों और क्वेश्चन आवर के अलावा मिमिक्री भी कार्यक्रम का आकर्षण होगी। कार्यक्रम में सिंफनी म्यूजिक ग्रुप के सदस्यों द्वारा मिमिक्री की प्रस्तुति भी दी जाएगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंफुटबॉल के फैन गांधी ने तीन क्लब बनाए थे, युद्ध भूमि से घायलों को भी निकाला, जानिए बापू से जुड़ीं और भी दिलचस्प बातें - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी की प्रेरणा, आशीर्वाद द्वारा कोई जीत हासिल करेंगे। दूसरों की मदद में भी आपका समय व्यतीत होगा। प्रियजनों के साथ उपहारों का आदान-प्रदान भी रहेगा। आय और व्यय में उचित समन्वय बना रहेगा। जिस क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser