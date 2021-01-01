पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Sagar
  • Today's Traffic System; Vehicles Will Be Able To Travel From Gopalganj, Civil Line And Yellow Kethi Raid Will Remain Closed

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

ट्रैफिक प्लान जारी:आज की ट्रैफिक व्यवस्था; गोपालगंज से आ-जा सकेंगे वाहन, बंद रहेगा सिविल लाइन और पीली काेठी राेड

सागरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चाैहान के आगमन काे लेकर पुलिस ने ट्रैफिक प्लान जारी किया है। इसमें शहर का सबसे व्यस्ततम मार्ग सिविल लाइन से पीलीकाेठी, खेल परिसर व नगर निगम राेड काे शनिवार सुबह से तीन व चार पहिया वाहनाें के लिए प्रतिबंधित रहेगा।

मुख्यमंत्री की रवानगी के बाद राेड से आवागमन शुरू हाेगा। इस राेड काे बंद करने के बाद जनता काे दूसरे वैकल्पिक मार्ग से गंतव्य तक जाना हाेगा। मकराेनिया सिविल लाइन से कटरा, जिला अस्पताल, मेडिकल काॅलेज व संजय ड्राइव से अन्य दूसरे इलाकाें की तरफ लाेग गाेपालगंज रूट से आ-जा सकेंगे। मुख्यमंत्री के कार्यक्रम में आने वालाें काे वाहन पार्क करने के लिए स्थान चिह्नित किए गए हैं। कालीचरण चौराहा से पिंपलापुरे मार्ग जो कलेक्टर कार्यालय की ओर जाता है, वह पूर्णत: प्रतिबंधित रहेगा।

तिली तिराहे से भोपाल जाएंगी बसें

  • ट्रैफिक डीएसपी संजय खरे ने बताया कि जबलपुर, नरसिंहपुर व बंडा से आने वाले वाहन बस स्टैंड की तरफ पम्मा साहू काॅम्पलेक्स से एसपी बंगला हाेते हुए कृष्णगंज वार्ड से हाेकर जाएंगे। इसी प्रकार जो वाहन जबलपुर, नरसिंहपुर एवं बंडा ओर जाएंगे वे सभी बस स्टैंड से बकाैली चौराहा, गोपालगंज, कंट्रोल रूम हाेते हुए सिविल लाइन व मकराेनिया जाएंगे।
  • बस स्टैंड सागर से भोपाल की ओर जाने वाली बसें बकाैली तिराहा, गोपालगंज से आईजी बंगला, पुराने आरटीओ होते हुए तिली तिराहा से भोपाल की ओर जाएंगी। इसी प्रकार भोपाल तरफ से आने वाली बसें भी इसी मार्ग का उपयोग करेंगे।
  • बंडा से आने वाले वाहन फोरलेन अंडर ब्रिज के पहले बंडा तिराहे से फोरलेन जाएंगे। फाेरलेन रास्ते से मकरोनिया चौराहा, कठवापुल पार करते हुए पम्पा साहू तिराहे से दाहिने मुड़ते हुए कलेक्टर बंगले के बाजू से इम्मानुअल स्कूल पहुंचेंगे। यहां स्कूल में वाहन पार्क होंगे। यहां पार्किंग भर जाने पर पीटीसी ग्राउंड में पार्किंग की व्यवस्था रहेगी।
  • गढ़ाकोटा मार्ग से आने वाले वाहन बहेरिया तिराहा से फोरलेन अंडरब्रिज के नीचे से बंडा तिराहा पहुंचकर फाेरलेन का उपयोग करते हुए बड़तूमा मकरोनिया मार्ग होते हुए पम्मा साहू तिराहे से दाहिने मुड़ते हुए कलेक्टर बंगला के बाजू से इम्मानुअल स्कूल में पार्क होंगे।
  • मालथौन-बांदरी से आने वाले वाहन रानीपुरा से भैंसानाका कबूला पुल, 27 नंबर रेलवे गेट से होते हुए इमानुअल स्कूल पहुचेंगे। इम्मानुअल स्कूल एवं पीटीसी ग्राउंड में पार्किंग फुल हाेने की स्थिति में डॉ.गीता मुखर्जी अस्पताल के सामने से स्टेडियम में पार्क हाेंगे।
ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंफुटबॉल के फैन गांधी ने तीन क्लब बनाए थे, युद्ध भूमि से घायलों को भी निकाला, जानिए बापू से जुड़ीं और भी दिलचस्प बातें - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी की प्रेरणा, आशीर्वाद द्वारा कोई जीत हासिल करेंगे। दूसरों की मदद में भी आपका समय व्यतीत होगा। प्रियजनों के साथ उपहारों का आदान-प्रदान भी रहेगा। आय और व्यय में उचित समन्वय बना रहेगा। जिस क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser