  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Sagar
  • Transfer List Of State Administrative Service Officers Released, Sagar Sent To Deputy Collector Santosh Chandel

तबादले:राज्य प्रशासनिक सेवा के अफसरों की तबादला सूची जारी, डिप्टी कलेक्टर संतोष चंदेल को सागर भेजा

सागर7 मिनट पहले
सामान्य प्रशासन विभाग ने मंगलवार को राज्य प्रशासनिक सेवा के अफसरों की तबादला सूची जारी की है। जिसमें सागर से दो संयुक्त कलेक्टर का तबादला किया गया है। इनमें संयुक्त कलेक्टर आदित्य कुमार रिछारिया को होशंगाबाद और खेमचंद बोपचे को बालाघाट वापस भेजा गया है।

वहीं डिप्टी कलेक्टर संतोष चंदेल और पवन बारिया का तबादला वापस सागर किया गया। गौरतलब है कि ये अधिकारी उपचुनाव के चलते इधर से उधर किए गए थे। लेकिन चुनाव प्रक्रिया पूरी होने के बाद अधिकारियों को वापस भेज दिया गया।

