चेकिंग:परिवहन विभाग अब हाईवे पर करेगा वाहनों की चेकिंग

सागर
आप शहर के बाहर अपने वाहन से जा रहे हैं, तो हेलमेट व सीट बेल्ट चैक कर लें। ऐसा न करने पर आपके खिलाफ जुर्माने की कार्रवाई की जा सकती है। यदि आप बिना हेलमेट पाए जाते हैं, तो एक हजार का जुर्माना होगा। जबकि सीट बेल्ट न पहने मिलने पर तीन हजार रुपए तक का जुर्माना भुगतना पड़ सकता है। इस तरह की कार्रवाई परिवहन विभाग द्वारा शहर के बाहरी क्षेत्रों और नाकों से गुजरने वाले वाहनों पर शुरू होने जा रही है।

फिलहाल दीपावली के त्योहार के चलते कार्रवाई की शुरुआत इस महीने के अंत से की जा सकेगी। ट्रांसपोर्ट कमिश्नर मुकेश जैन का कहना है कि कार्रवाई का प्लान तैयार कर लिया गया है। अब तक ट्रैफिक पुलिस द्वारा शहर के भीतरी हिस्सों में ही हेलमेट, सीट बेल्ट, बिना लाइसेंस व यातायात नियमों की अनदेखी करते हुए वाहन चलाने वालों पर कार्रवाई की जाती है। लेकिन शहर के बाहरी क्षेत्रों, हाईवे, बायपास और परिवहन विभाग के नाकों से गुजरने वाले वाहन चैकिंग से बचे रहते हैं।

हेलमेट की चेकिंग भी

एडिशनल ट्रांसपोर्ट कमिश्नर अरविंद सक्सेना का कहना है कि यदि कोई चार पहिया वाहन संचालक चैकिंग के दौरान बिना सीट बेल्ट लगाए पाया जाता है, तो उस पर तीन हजार रुपए का जुर्माना परिवहन विभाग का उड़न दस्ता या आरटीओ स्टाफ कर सकेगा।

