पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

हादसा:टायर फटने से पलटा ट्रक, चालक व क्लीनर सुरक्षित

सागरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

मोतीनगर थाना क्षेत्र में भोपाल रोड पर शनिवार सुबह एक ट्रक पलट गया। हादसे में गनीमत यह रही कि राह चलते कोई अन्य व्यक्ति इसकी चपेट में नहीं अाया। मोतीनगर पुलिस ने बताया कि सुबह भोपाल की ओर जा रहा एक 407 ट्रक एडिना कॉलेज के पास पलट गया। घटना ट्रक का अगला टायर फटने की वजह से हुई।

टायर फटते ही ट्रक अनियंत्रित होकर पलट गया। इस हादसे में चालक और क्लीनर भी सुरक्षित हैं, उन्हें कोई गंभीर चोट नहीं आई है।

हादसा सुबह के समय हुआ। तब लोग वॉकिंग के लिए भी भोपाल रोड पर जाते है। लेकिन घटना के समय कोई आसपास नहीं था। इससे कोई जनहानि नहीं हो पाई। ट्रक पलटने से भोपाल की ओर जाने वाली सड़क जाम हो गई। लोगों ने घटना की सूचना मोतीनगर पुलिस को दी। पुलिस ने मौके पर पहुंचकर क्रेन की मदद से बीच रास्ते पर पलटे ट्रक को हटवाकर अवागमन शुरू करवाया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंरैंकिंग में टॉप-7 टीमों को डायरेक्ट एंट्री मिलेगी, भूटान, फ्रांस और ब्राजील समेत 37 टीमों को खेलना होगा क्वालिफायर - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें