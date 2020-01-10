पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शावक:पन्ना टाइगर रिजर्व में जन्म के ढाई महीने बाद बाघिन पी-141 के साथ दिखे शावक

पन्ना13 घंटे पहले
पन्ना टाइगर रिजर्व में बाघिन पी-141 ने दूसरी बार शावकों को जन्म दिया है। पन्ना टाइगर रिजर्व के फील्ड डायरेक्टर केएस भदौरिया ने बताया कि पन्ना टाइगर रिजर्व में बाघिन पी-141 ने दो शावकों को जन्म दिया है। यह बाघिन बिना रेडियो कालर के है। इसको दो शावकों के साथ हिनौता परिक्षेत्र के उत्तर हिनौता बीट में विचरण करते हुए देखा गया है। बाघिन और शावक पूरी तरह से स्वस्थ्य हैं। फील्ड डायरेक्टर ने बताया कि बाघिन के साथ देखे गए शावकों की उम्र करीब ढाई माह है। इससे स्पष्ट है कि बाघिन को ढाई माह पहले प्रसव हुआ। पीटीआर की टीम को इतने समय बाद बाघिन शावकों के साथ दिखी है।

