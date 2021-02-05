पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

नवजात को ट्रांसपोजीशन ऑफ ग्रेट आर्टरीज बीमारी:दिल से जुड़ी धमनियां उल्टी, अशुद्ध रक्त का हो रहा परिवहन, 20 दिन में ऑपरेशन जरूरी, 12 लाख बच्चों में एक को होती है यह बीमार

सागर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
अस्पताल में भर्ती 10 माह का नवजात। - Dainik Bhaskar
अस्पताल में भर्ती 10 माह का नवजात।
  • डॉक्टर का कहना जो धमनियां राइट साइड में होनी थी, वह लेफ्ट में हैं और जो धमनी लेफ्ट में होनी थी, वह राइट में हैं

पथरिया के केरबना में 10 दिन पहले जन्में एक नवजात शिशु के दिल में अनोखी बीमारी मिली है। बच्चे के दिल से जुड़ी धमनियां उल्टी हैं और बच्चे के शरीर में रक्त संचार की प्रक्रिया गड़बड़ा गई है। धमनियों को यथावत करने के लिए 20 दिन के अंदर ऑपरेशन की जरूरत है, परिवार के लोग बच्चे को लेकर हैदराबाद गए हैं, लेकिन निजी अस्पताल में 3 लाख 50 हजार रुपए का खर्च आ रहा है। इतनी राशि पास में न होने से परिवार के सदस्यों का सब्र टूटता जा रहा है। डाक्टरों का कहना है कि बच्चे का ऑपरेशन केवल 20 दिन के अंदर ही हो सकता है। इसके बाद मुलायम टिशू मजबूत हो जाएंगे और ऑपरेशन नहीं हो पाएगा।

धमनी में दूषित खून का हो रहा परिवहन
शिशु रोग विशेषज्ञ डॉ. राजीव पांडे ने बताया कि बच्चे के हॉर्ट में धमनियों को लेकर गड़बड़ी है। जो धमनी राइट में होनी थी, वह लेफ्ट में है और जो धमनी लेफ्ट में होनी थी, वह राइट में है। ऐसा होने से जिस धमनी से शुद्ध खून का परिवहन होना था, उससे दूषित खून जा रहा है और जिस धमनी में दूषित खून का परिवहन होना है, उसमें अच्छा खून जा रहा है। इसी तरह से बच्चे के हॉर्ट की प्रक्रिया पूरी उल्टी हो गई है और हॉर्ट दूषित होता जा रहा है। बच्चे के शरीर पर नीलापन इसी वजह से आ रहा है। यदि चार से पांच दिन में ऑपरेशन नहीं हुआ तो बच्चे का बचना मुश्किल है।
उन्होंने बताया कि इस बीमारी को मेडिकल की भाषा में ट्रांसपोजीशन ऑफ ग्रेट आर्टरीज कहते हैं। इसका पता इकोडॉप्लर जांच में चलता है। यह जांच एक तरह की दिल का अल्ट्रासाउंड होती है। इसका इलाज केवल सर्जरी ही है। डर की बात यह है कि इस केस में एक नहीं दोनों धमनियों को निकालना पड़ता है और उन्हें बदलना पड़ता है। इसमें खतरा होता है। 20 दिन की उम्र के अंदर ही यह प्रक्रिया करनी पड़ती है। लेट होने पर ऑपरेशन नहीं हो पाता है, क्योंकि धमनी का टिशू कोमल से कड़ा हो जाता है और दोबारा जुड़ता नहीं है।

रुपयों का इंतजाम न होने से नहीं हो पा रहा ऑपरेशन
पीड़ित के परिजन संजय अहिरवार ने बताया कि वे बच्चे को लेकर तीन लोगों के साथ हैदराबाद के रैनबो अस्पताल गए थे, वहां पर ऑपरेशन होना था, क्योंकि जिस मशीन में रखकर बच्चे का ऑपरेशन किया जाता है, वह केवल इसी अस्पताल में है। बच्चे को भर्ती करा लिया है, लेकिन रुपयों का इंतजाम न होने से प्रबंधन ने ऑपरेशन करने से मना कर दिया है। संजय ने बताया कि आईडी वैरीफाई न होने से आयुष्मान कार्ड नहीं बन पा रहा है और आरबीएसके योजना का लाभ भी नहीं मिल रहा है। परिवार के लोगों के पास इतना पैसा भी नहीं है कि उसका इलाज पूरा हो जाए।

दस दिन पहले ही हुआ था बेटे का जन्म
केरबना निवासी राकेश कुमार अहिरवार की पत्नी पुष्पा ने करीब 10 दिन पहले पथरिया सीएचसी में बेटे को जन्म दिया और दो दिन बाद अस्पताल प्रबंधन ने बच्चे को डिस्चार्ज कर दिया। मगर जैसे ही बच्चों को परिजन घर लेकर पहुंचे, उसकी हालात बिगड़ गई और शरीर नीला पड़ने लगा। दोबारा अस्पताल लेकर पहुंचे तो डॉक्टर ने जबलपुर भेजा। जहां पर उसके हॉर्ट की इकोडॉप्लर जांच हुई। जिसकी रिपोर्ट में पाया गया कि बच्चे हॉर्ट की धमनियां उल्टी लगी हुईं हैं। जिस पर डाक्टरों ने नागपुर ले जाने के लिए कह दिया। मगर परिवार की आर्थिक स्थिति ठीक न होने पर परिजन उसे वापस ले आए।

नहीं बन पा रहा आयुष्मान कार्ड
पीड़ित परिवार के सामने संकट यह खड़ा हो गया है कि उनकी आईडी वैरीफाइड न होने से बच्चे का आयुष्मान कार्ड नहीं बन पा रहा है। स्वास्थ्य विभाग से आरबीएसके (राष्ट्रीय बाल स्वास्थ्य कार्यक्रम) के तहत जो एस्टीमेट बनवाकर अभिभावक साथ लेकर गए थे, लेकिन निजी अस्पताल रजिस्टर्ड न होने की वजह प्रबंधन ने उसे स्वीकार करने से इंकार कर दिया है। ऐसे में आर्थिक रूप से कमजोर इस परिवार का मुसीबतों का पहाड़ टूट पड़ा है।

ऐप खोलें
इंग्लैंडइंग्लैंड247-2 (82.0)
VSलाइव
भारतभारत--
खेल जारी है
  • कॉपी लिंक
वीडियोऔर देखेंमां पद्मिनी के साथ ढोल की थाप पर थिरकते दिखे प्रियांक, कोर्ट मैरिज के बाद शुरू हुईं शादी की रस्में - बॉलीवुड - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें