विश्वविद्यालय:विवि प्रशासन को पलटने पड़े मनमाने निर्णय, अब आवाज उठाने वाले छात्रों को भेजे जा रहे नोटिस

सागर2 घंटे पहले
आवाज उठाने वाले छात्रों को भेजे जा रहे नोटिस
  • छात्रों का आरोप- द्वेष भावना इतनी कि विवि के ही छात्र तक को बता रहे बाहरी

कुलपति सहित विभिन्न पदों पर प्रभारियों के जिम्में चल रहा डॉ. हरीसिंह गौर विश्वविद्यालय प्रशासन इन दिनों अपने मनमाने निर्णय के कारण चर्चाओं में हैं। प्रशासनिक स्तर पर लगातार मनमाने और छात्र विरोधी निर्णय लिए जा रहे हैं।

ऐसे एक नहीं कई मामले हैं जिनमें विश्वविद्यालय प्रशासन को छात्र आंदोलनों, प्रदर्शन, ज्ञापन के बाद या तो उनकी मांग मानना पड़ी या फिर अपना थोपा हुआ निर्णय पलटना पड़ा। छात्र अपने हितों में आवाज न उठाएं लिहाजा प्रशासन ने अब ऐसे छात्रों को नोटिस भेजना शुरू कर दिया है जो इन प्रदर्शनों के अगुवा रहे हैं।

लगातार छात्रों की मांगें रख रहे विवि के ही छात्र शुभांक चाचोंदिया को प्रॉक्टर ने नोटिस देकर कहा है कि विश्वविद्यालय का छात्र न होने के बाद भी आपके नेतृत्व में लगातार प्रदर्शन किए जा रहे हैं। जबकि वर्तमान परिस्थितियों में यह सब प्रतिबंधित है।

6 नवंबर को बिना पूर्व सूचना दिए प्रशासनिक भवन में 2 घंटे तक प्रदर्शन कर कार्य बाधित किया गया यह गलत है। भविष्य में भी इस तरह की अवैधानिक गतिविधियां की गई तो विवि जिला एवं पुलिस प्रशासन से समुचित कार्रवाई करवाने के लिए बाध्य होगा। छात्र का कहना है कि मैं विश्वविद्यालय का छात्र हूं और इसी सप्ताह में एक पेपर भी होना है। ज्ञापन भी सूचना देकर दिया था।

ऐसे में जो नोटिस दिया गया है वह मात्र द्वेष भावना के चलते और छात्रों की आवाज दबाने के लिए दिया गया है। अन्य छात्रों ने भी इसे मनमानी बताया है। इसी प्रकार पीएचडी कराने की मांग को लेकर प्रदर्शन करने पर पूर्व छात्र सौरभ देव पांडेय को भी नोटिस दिया गया था कि इस तरह का प्रदर्शन न करें। साथ ही कार्रवाई के लिए कलेक्टर एवं एसपी तक को पत्र विवि ने भेज दिए थे।

यह वो निर्णय हैं, जो छात्र आंदोलन के बाद ही विवि प्रशासन ने पलटकर लिए

  • सत्र 2020-21 की प्रवेश-परीक्षा की जगह विवि प्रशासन मेरिट पर प्रवेश देने की तैयारी में था। लगातार ज्ञापन, धरने, प्रदर्शन के बाद अक्टूबर में जाकर ऑफलाइन मोड में प्रवेश-परीक्षा हुई।
  • प्रोविजनल एडमिशन की तारीख पहले 30 सितंबर थी। दो माह चले विरोध के बाद इसे बढ़ाकर 31 दिसंबर किया गया।
  • बैकलॉग परीक्षा, प्रैक्टिकल परीक्षा ब्लेंडेड, ओपन बुक से ही कराने की मांग छात्रों ने रखी, तब जाकर राज्य सरकार की तरह यहां भी निर्णय लिया गया।
  • एमटेक प्रवेश-परीक्षा में गड़बड़ी की शिकायत पर एकदम से कार्रवाई नहीं हुई। प्रदर्शन हुआ तो पेपर निरस्त कर दिया गया। अब नए सिरे से यह पेपर होगा।
  • बीकॉम के पाठ्यक्रम में स्टडी टूर की सुविधा नहीं थी। लगातार ज्ञापन होने पर इसमें एक कमेटी बना दी गई है।
  • विधि, थियेटर और संगीत विषय में पीएचडी की मांग मानते हुए तय किया कि अगले साल प्रवेश-परीक्षा होगी।
