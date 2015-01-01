पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दस्तावेज बदलने का मामला:विवि ने बना दिया कॉमन पासवर्ड, किसी ने टॉपर छात्रों के दस्तावेज बदले दिए, नहीं मिला दाखिला

सागरएक घंटा पहले
दस्तावेज बदलने का मामला आया सामने

डॉ. हरीसिंह गौर विश्वविद्यालय में चल रही ऑनलाइन काउंसिलिंग प्रक्रिया में विद्यार्थियों के दस्तावेज बदलने का मामला सामने आया है। जिसके कारण से पात्र होने के बाद भी कई विद्यार्थी दस्तावेजों के अभाव में एडमिशन से वंचित हो गए। विद्यार्थियों ने इसकी शिकायत विश्वविद्यालय की कुलपति से लेकर पुलिस अधीक्षक तक से की है। अकेले एमलिब पाठ्यक्रम में ही दो विद्यार्थियों के मामले सामने आए हैं।

कम्प्यूटर की दुकान चलाने वाले राम लड़िया ने पुलिस अधीक्षक को भेजे शिकायती आवेदन में कहा है कि मैंने 3 दिसंबर को छात्रा मिनाज अहमद का फॉर्म सभी दस्तावेज अपलोड कर जमा किया था। 6 दिसंबर को एडिट ऑप्शन खुला जिसमें किसी ने अन्य दस्तावेज अपलोड कर दिए। जिस कारण छात्रा को पात्र होने के बाद भी प्रवेश नहीं मिल पाया। वहीं एमलिब में ही दाखिले के लिए फॉर्म भरने वाले छात्र शुभम साहू ने भी एसपी से शिकायत की है।

इसमें छात्र ने बताया है कि उसके द्वारा ऑनलाइन रजिस्ट्रेशन की प्रक्रिया के दौरान फीस और दस्तावेज अपलोड किए थे, लेकिन सत्यापन के दौरान दस्तावेज गायब हो गए। छात्र का आरोप है कि ऑनलाइन प्रक्रिया के तहत रोल नंबर यूजर नेम होता है और पासवर्ड विद्यार्थी की जन्म की तारीख होती है। इसका कोई भी उपयोग कर सकता है। इसी के चलते किसी व्यक्ति द्वारा मेरे दस्तावेज हटा दिए गए हैं। ऐसा सिर्फ मेरे ही नहीं अन्य कई छात्रों के साथ हुआ है, इस मामले की जांच कर ऐसा करने वाले के खिलाफ कार्रवाई करें।

काउंसिलिंग में विद्यार्थियों के नंबर गुपचुप बढ़ाने के आरोप

सागर | डॉ. हरीसिंह गौर केंद्रीय विश्वविद्यालय में चल रही एडमिशन प्रक्रिया में विद्यार्थियों के नंबर गुपचुप बढ़ाने के आरोप लग रहे हैं। नया मामला पीजी पाठ्यक्रम को लेकर सामने आया है। जिसमें एक छात्र को पहले 136 नंबर बताए गए थे, लेकिन सीट अलॉटमेंट सूची में उसे 144 अंक बताए गए। यह अंतर क्यों आया? इसको लेकर एडमिशन सेल द्वारा न तो कोई जानकारी दी गई। न ही कोई अलग से किसी कोटे विशेष की सूची जारी की जा रही है। जिससे यह साफ हो सके कि यह अंतर स्पोर्ट्स, डिफेंस, एनसीसी या अन्य किसी कोटे का लाभ देने के कारण आ रहा है।

