पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Sagar
  • Vendor Told The Minister: Stop Cutting The Ration Allocation, Otherwise We Will Stop The Distribution From February 1

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

खाद्य मंत्री एवं कलेक्टर को ज्ञापन:मंत्री से विक्रेता बोले : राशन आवंटन में हो रही कटौती रुकवाएं, नहीं तो एक फरवरी से वितरण बंद कर देंगे

सागरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
खाद्य मंत्री को ज्ञापन देते विक्रेता। - Dainik Bhaskar
खाद्य मंत्री को ज्ञापन देते विक्रेता।
  • मप्र सहकारिता कर्मचारी महासंघ ने विभिन्न मांगों को लेकर खाद्य मंत्री एवं कलेक्टर को ज्ञापन दिए

मध्यप्रदेश सहकारिता कर्मचारी महासंघ ने खाद्य मंत्री बिसाहूलाल सिंह एवं कलेक्टर दीपक सिंह को विभिन्न मांगों को लेकर ज्ञापन दिया। रहली-गढ़ाकोटा के सभी राशन विक्रेताओं ने ज्ञापन में कहा है कि सार्वजनिक वितरण प्रणाली के तहत होने वाली खाद्यान्न कटौती एवं वेतन विसंगति का निराकरण किया जाए।

उन्होंने बताया कि जिले भर में सार्वजनिक वितरण प्रणाली के तहत शासकीय उचित मूल्यों दुकानों को प्रदाय खाद्यान्न मे भारी मात्रा मे कटौती की जा रही है, जिससे आम उपभोक्ताओं को शासन से मिलने बाले लाभ से वंचित होना पड़ रहा है। इस कारण अक्सर उपभोक्ताओं ओर विक्रताओं के बीच विवाद की स्थिति उत्पन्न हो रही है। साथ ही उपभोक्ताओं द्वारा आए दिन राशन विक्रताओं की अनरगल झूठी शिकायतें की जा रही हैं।

विभाग द्वारा शतप्रतिशत खाद्यान, आवंटन के अनुसार न मिलने से झगड़े की स्थितियां बन रही हैं। ऐसे में सभी विक्रताओं ने ज्ञापन मे कहा है कि अगर खाद्यान्न मे कटौती कर खाद्यान्न प्रदाय किया जाता है तो हम सभी खाद्यान्न अनलोडिंग करने के लिये मना कर देंगे। साथ ही 1 फरवरी से वितरण व्यवस्था पूर्ण रूप से बंद कर आंदोलन के लिए विवश हो जाएंगे। जिसकी जबावदारी शासन-प्रशासन की होगी। ज्ञापन देने वालों में दीपक जैन, अरविंद तिवारी, संजू तिवारी, अशोक बोंगना, बाल पटेल, संजय पुराणी, अजय साहू, गौरव ठाकुर, राजेश जैन गांधी, कपिल चौबे सहित जिले के विभिन्न खाद्यान्न विक्रता मौजूद थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंफुटबॉल के फैन गांधी ने तीन क्लब बनाए थे, युद्ध भूमि से घायलों को भी निकाला, जानिए बापू से जुड़ीं और भी दिलचस्प बातें - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी की प्रेरणा, आशीर्वाद द्वारा कोई जीत हासिल करेंगे। दूसरों की मदद में भी आपका समय व्यतीत होगा। प्रियजनों के साथ उपहारों का आदान-प्रदान भी रहेगा। आय और व्यय में उचित समन्वय बना रहेगा। जिस क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser