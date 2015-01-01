पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शराब तस्कर गिरफ्त में:रायसेन से सागर ले जा रहे थे 5.5 लाख की 100 पेटी अवैध शराब; पुलिस ने पकड़ी, दो गिरफ्तार

सागर23 मिनट पहले
जब्त की गई शराब की कीमत करीब 5.5 लाख रुपए बताई जा रही है।

सागर में मोती नगर थाना पुलिस ने बुधवार सुबह वाहन से 100 पेटी अवैध शराब जब्त की है। पुलिस ने दो आरोपियों को भी गिरफ्तार किया है, जिनमें एक नाबालिग है। जब्त की गई शराब की कीमत साढ़े पांच लाख रुपए बताई जा रही है।

थाने के एसआई उमेश लाखरे ने बताया कि जिले में अवैध शराब के खिलाफ अभियान चलाया जा रहा है। इसी के तहत सुबह करीब 9 बजे सूचना मिली थी कि कन्हैरा देव के पास पुल मैक्स गाड़ी में अवैध शराब ले जाई जा रही है। इस पर आरक्षक प्रदीप शर्मा और मुकेश कुमार के साथ मौके पर पहुंचे। यहां एमपी 15 जी 2660 वाहन को रोका गया। वाहन की तलाश ली, तो तिरपाल से ढंके गत्ते रखे थे। इसमें देखा तो देसी शराब की बोतलें थीं। पुलिस ने गाड़ी को जब्त कर आरोपी पवन पिता पर्वत सिंह चढ़ार निवासी भूतेश्वर समेत अन्य नाबालिग को गिरफ्तार किया है।

पूछताछ में पता चला कि आरोपी ये शराब रायसेन से लाकर सागर में लाकर खपाने की तैयारी में थी। जब्त की गई शराब की कीमत करीब 5.5 लाख रुपए बताई गई है। आरोपियों के खिलाफ आबकारी एक्ट के तहत मामला दर्ज कर कोर्ट में पेश किया जाएगा।

