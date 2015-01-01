पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ये लीकेज अमर है:10 साल से फूटी पाइप लाइन नहीं सुधार रहे, पीने के पानी से हो रही 55 एकड़ में सिंचाई

पृथ्वी सुरेंद्रसिंह | सागरएक घंटा पहले
कैंट स्थित राजीव गांधी पार्क के पास मुख्य रोड पर पाइप लाइन लीकेज है
  • बड़ा सवाल : लीकेज नहीं सुधारकर खेत मालिकों को फायदा पहुंचाने के लिए जिम्मेदार कौन?

सेना के स्टेशन हेड क्वार्टर के सामने 500 एमएम (20 इंच) चौड़ी मुख्य पाइप लाइन 10 साल पहले फूटी थी, लेकिन इसे अब तक दुरुस्त नहीं किया। यहां रोज 7 लाख लीटर पानी बह रहा है। लोगों ने इस पानी का बहाव अपने खेतों की ओर कर लिया, जिससे 55 एकड़ के खेतों में सिंचाई की जा रही है। यहीं नहीं लीकेज के इस पानी को खेत के कोने-कोने में पहुंचाने के लिए 300 मीटर की नहर तक बना ली।

10 साल से लीकेज नहीं सुधारने से साफ जाहिर हो रहा है कि निगम के कर्मचारी-अफसर खुद पानी चोरी करा रहे हैं।इस लीकेज से 24 घंटे एक जैसा पानी बहता रहता है। किसानों ने फिल्टर पानी को खेतों तक पहुंचने के लिए मेड़ से छोटी-छोटी नहर बना ली हैं। बीच में एक गड्ढ़ा भी हैं, जिसकी जहां पानी को स्टोर किया जाता है।

300 मीटर से ज्यादा लंबी यह छोटी नहर खेत से होते हुए नाले में मिलती हैं। यहां भी इस पानी का उपयोग दूसरे खेत मालिक मशीन डालकर कर लेते हैं। 500 एमएम की मुख्य लाइन का यह लीकेज 10 साल पुराना है। जिसकी कई बार मरम्मत का दावा भी किया जा रहा है।

फिर भी लाइन में बार-बार हो रहे लीकेज खेत मालिकों को लाभ पहुंचने जैसी बड़ी मिलीभगत की ओर भी इशारा कर रही है। निगम की तकनीकी टीम का कहना है कि यहां एमएस बैंड में खराबी हैं, जिसकी मरम्मत के लिए राजघाट को शटडाउन करना पड़ेगा और पाइप का एक हिस्सा भी बदलना होगा।

इन लीकेज की भी ऐसी ही कहानी

मेनपानी एयर वाल्व : इस वाल्व से 24 घंटे पानी बहता रहता है। यहां के पानी का उपयोग भी पीने के पानी के साथ खेतों में भी किया जाता है।

भूते‌श्वर फाटक : टंकी की सप्लाई होने वाली लाइन का यह लीकेज से रोजाना पानी बहता रहता है। यहां लोगों ने लंबे-लंबे प्लास्टिक पाइप लगा रखे हैं।

पुलिस लाइन के सामने : एसडीएम बंगले के पहले यह लीकेज भी कई साल पुराना है, जिसकी मरम्मत तो कई बार हुई, लेकिन ठीक नहीं हो पाया।

नई कलेक्टोरेट के सामने वाली सड़क : यहां छोटे-बड़े करीब 3 लीकेज हैं, जिनकी कई बार मरम्मत हो चुकी है, इनसे पानी बहता रहता है।

खेतों में फैला कैनाल का जाल, न कैंट को भनक लगी न निगम को

कैंट डीएनसीबी स्कूल के सामने पार्क से होते हुए रास्ता सीधा खेतों की ओर जाता है। वहीं से छोटी कैनाल दिखाई देने लगती है, जो खेतों से नाले तक जा रही हैं। किसानों ने खेतों के अंदर छोटी-छोटी कैनाल का जाल सा बिछा रखा है। ताकि लीकेज के पानी को खेतों में जहां चाहे, वहां मोड़ दें।

लहलहाती हुई फसल और उसमें चल रहे स्प्रिंग-किलर का नजारा भी किसी फॉर्म हाउस से कम नहीं है तो मेढ़ से लगा हुआ एक गड्ढ़ा भी हैं, जहां फिल्टर पानी जमा होता है। गड्ढ़े में दो पंप भी लगे हैं जो पानी को दूसरे खेत तक पहुंचाते हैं। वैसे तो चोरी के इस पानी से सिंचाई हो ही रही है वहीं कुएं भी भरे जा रहे हैं। खेत में दो कुएं हैं, जो लबालब भरे हैं, क्योंकि कैनाल की चैनल इन्हीं से जुड़ी हुई है।

खेतों की सिंचाई के बाद जो पानी बचता है, वहां नाले ओर चला जाता है। यहां भी पानी की चोरी नहीं थमती। उस पार के खेत भी पंपों से यह पानी खींच लेते हैं। दिलचस्प बात यह है कि पिछले 10 सालों से यह पानी का उपयोग हो रहा है, फिर भी न तो कैंट को भनक है न ही निगम को।

लीकेज क्यों नहीं सुधारा, जांच होगी

सीधी बात- आरपी अहिरवार, नगर निगम आयुक्त

कैंट एरिया में एक लीकेज है, 10 साल से पानी बह रहा है खेतों में सिंचाई की जा रही है?
- इस मामले में न तो कैंट एरिया ने बताया, न ही निगम की टीम ने। फिर भी में आज ही दिखवा लेता हूं।

क्या लीकेज को जानबूझकर रिपेयर नहीं किया जा रहा, ताकि लोगों को फायदा मिले ?
- राजघाट से यहां तक पानी पहुंचने में काफी खर्च होता है। अगर ऐसा होगा तो कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

खेतों में अंदर कैनाल बनाकर फिल्टर पानी को कुएं में डंप करा रहे हैं?
- मरम्मत के साथ इस पूरे मामले की विधिवत जांच की जाएगी।

दिलचस्प बात है कि आपको इस लीकेज को लेकर कोई जानकारी नहीं दी गई?
- मैं अभी राजघाट और लीकेज प्रभारी से चर्चा करता हूं कि यह लापरवाही क्यों की जा रही है?

