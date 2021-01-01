पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Written On The Board No Network, The Shop Is Closed; Ration Shops Of The City Are Being Operated Through Manmarji

कंट्रोल की अनकंट्रोल दुकानें:बोर्ड पर लिखा- नेटवर्क नहीं, दुकान बंद है; शहर की राशन दुकानें मनमर्जी से हो रहीं संचालित

सागर3 घंटे पहले
इंद्रा नगर काॅलाेनी की दुकान पर लगा नोटिस। - Dainik Bhaskar
इंद्रा नगर काॅलाेनी की दुकान पर लगा नोटिस।
  • तय समय पर नहीं खुलने से हितग्राही हो रहे परेशान, वृंदावन वार्ड में भी लटका मिला ताला

शहर में राशन की दुकानें मनमर्जी से संचालित हो रही हैं। संचालकों का जब मन होता है तब यह खुलती हैं और मन न हुआ तो कई दिनों तक बंद ही रही आती हैं। शनिवार को भास्कर टीम ने राशन दुकानों की हकीकत देखी तो पता लगा कि सिविल लाइन स्थित इंदिरा वार्ड की दुकान 7 दिन से बंद है। समस्या बताई जा रही है नेटवर्क न होने की। जो समस्या अन्य जगह नहीं है। इसी प्रकार सदर में तो एक वार्ड की दुकान दूसरे वार्ड में चलाई जा रही है।

यानी लोगों को भले ही तकलीफ होती रहे, लेकिन संचालक अपनी मर्जी की जगह पर राशन दुकान संचालित कर रहे हैं। इसी प्रकार सूचना बोर्डों पर दुकानों पर समय सुबह और शाम को 4-4 घंटे खुलने का लिख दिया गया है, लेकिन उस समय पर दुकान ही नहीं खोली जा रही है। ऐसे में हितग्राहियों को राशन लेने के लिए कई चक्कर काटने पड़ते हैं।

सदर : सदर स्थित शिवाजी चौक में कैंट वार्ड क्रमांक-2 की दुकान खुली हुई है। जबकि यह क्षेत्र वार्ड क्रमांक-1 में आता है। यहां स्थिति देखी गई तो मौके पर न कोई सूचना बोर्ड लगा था न ही कोई मौजूद मिला। दोपहर 3 बजे दुकान पर ताला लटका था। जबकि यहां लिखा है कि कंट्रोल 12 से 4 बजे तक खुलेगा। स्थानीय लोगों ने बताया पिछले 4 दिनों से दुकान खुली ही नहीं है। जब कभी खुलती है तो संकरी गली में होने के कारण भारी भीड़ हो जाती है, ऐसे में लोगों को कतार में घंटों तक लगना पड़ता है। वहीं वृंदावन वार्ड स्थित शासकीय उचित मूल्य दुकान वृंदावन प्राथमिक सह उपभोक्ता भंडार दोपहर 12.50 बजे बंद मिली। जबकि यहां पर लगे सूचना बोर्ड पर दुकान खुलने का समय सुबह 9 से 1 और दोपहर 3 से 7 बजे तक लिखा है। हालांकि स्थानीय लोगों ने बताया कि दुकान कुछ देर के लिए खुली थी।

इंदिरा नगर : शासकीय उचित मूल्य की दुकान सरस्वती प्राथमिक महिला सहकारी उपभोक्ता भंडार इंदिरा नगर वार्ड सप्ताह भर से बंद है। यहां नोटिस बोर्ड पर लिखा है 17 जनवरी से नेटवर्क नहीं है। नोटिस बोर्ड पर ही एक नंबर दिया है। जिस पर बात करने पर लोगों को बताया जा रहा है कि जैसे ही नेटवर्क की समस्या खत्म होगी, तुरंत ही राशन दिया जाएगा।

इधर कलेक्टर बोले : राशन की लगातार मिल रही हैं शिकायतें, सीईओ-सीएमओ दुकानों की जांच करें
कलेक्टर दीपक सिंह ने बैठक लेकर निर्देश दिए हैं कि शासकीय राशन दुकानों की सभी जनपद सीईओ, नपा सीएमओ सतत मॉनिटरिंग करें। उनके द्वारा राशन उठाव एवं विक्रय का प्रगति प्रतिवेदन प्रस्तुत करें। उन्होंने कहा राशन दुकानों की लगातार मिल रही शिकायतों के परिपेक्ष्य में यह भी देखें कि राशन दुकानों के मुख्य द्वार पर राशन उठाव की मात्रा विक्रय की मात्रा एवं बचे हुए राशन की मात्रा का बोर्ड लगाया जाए।

पात्र हितग्राहियों को राशन पर्ची प्राप्त हुई है या नहीं और राशन पर्ची प्राप्त होने के बाद राशन उठाव किया गया है या नहीं यह भी देखा जाए। दुकानों का भौतिक सत्यापन किया जाए एवं सत्यापन के समय दुकान में उपलब्ध राशन एवं विक्रय किए गए राशन की जांच करें। किसी भी प्रकार की कमी मिलने पर तत्काल पुलिस कार्रवाई सुनिश्चित करें। बैठक में जिला पंचायत सीईओ डॉ. इच्छित गढ़पाले, जनपद सीईओ, खाद्य विभाग के अधिकारी आदि मौजूद थे।

ऐप खोलें
