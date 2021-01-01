पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

खेल:मैच के अंतिम क्षणों में जीशान ने दागा गोल, 2-1 से जीतकर न्यू स्टार क्लब क्वार्टर फाइनल में

सागर4 घंटे पहले
  • 21वां भारतरत्न स्वर्गीय राजीव गांधी फुटबॉल टूर्नामेंट

21वां भारतरत्न स्वर्गीय राजीव गांधी फुटबॉल टूर्नामेंट के अंतिम लीग मैच में मंगलवार को न्यू स्टार क्लब ने क्रिश्चियन-बी क्लब को 2-1 से हराकर क्वार्टर फाइनल में अपनी जगह पक्की कर ली है। मैच के अंतिम क्षणों में जीशान द्वारा दागे गए गोल से न्यू स्टार क्लब को यह जीत मिली।

शाम 4 बजे से सदर स्थित कजली वन मैदान पर क्रिश्चियन-बी और न्यू स्टार क्लब के बीच अंतिम लीग मैच शुरू हुआ। क्रिश्चियन-बी क्लब ने दाई ओर से आक्रमण किया। खिलाड़ी रोबिन ने गोल करने का प्रयास किया। लेकिन न्यूस्टार के गोल कीपर ने गोता लगाकर हमला नाकाम कर दिया।

इसके बाद क्रिश्चियन-बी के खिलाड़ी रोनाल्डो ने शानदार गोल कर टीम को पहले हाफ में 1-0 की बढ़त दिला दी। दूसरे हाफ में न्यू स्टार क्लब ने गोल बराबर करने के लिए तेजतर्रार खेल का प्रदर्शन किया। 10वें मिनट में न्यू स्टार के इरफान ने गोल करके स्कोर बराबर कर दिया। इसके बाद दोनों टीमों में कांटे का मुकाबला शुरू हुआ। दोनों टीमों को गोल करने के कई अवसर मिले। लेकिन खिलाड़ी असफल रहे।

रफ खेलने पर न्यूस्टार के खिलाड़ी कमलेश को यलो कार्ड दिया गया। मैच के अंतिम क्षणों में न्यू स्टार क्लब के जीशान ने दूसरा गोल करके टीम को 2-1 से जीत दिला दी। इस जीत के साथ ही टीम ने क्वार्टर फाइनल में जगह पक्की कर ली। निर्णायक शैलेंद्र तोमर, निक्की, रिंकू, गंगाराम चौरसिया, उमर खान थे।

पहला क्वार्टर फाइनल आज टाइटन व क्रिश्चियन-ए के बीच

पहला क्वार्टर फाइनल मैच मंगलवार को दोपहर 3 बजे से टाइटन और क्रिश्चियन-ए क्लब के बीच खेला जाएगा।

टूर्नामेंट से 4 टीमें बाहर, 8 टीमों में होगी खिताबी भिड़ंत

टूर्नामेंट में कुल 12 टीमों ने हिस्सा लिया था। लीग मैचों के परफॉर्मेंस के आधार पर चार टीमें टूर्नामेंट से बाहर हो गई हैं। अब आठ टीमों के बीच खिताब के लिए भिड़ंत होगी।

