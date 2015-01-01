पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

खाद्य पदार्थों की जांच:मिष्ठान भंडार संचालक पर मामला दर्ज, रिफाइनरी का लिया सैंंपल, नोटिस दिया, संयुक्त जांच दल ने खाद्य पदार्थों के लिए सेंपल

निवाड़ीएक घंटा पहले
त्याेहारों को लेकर खाद्य पदार्थों की जांच के लिए खाद्य विभाग, नाप तौल व राजस्व विभाग द्वारा विभिन्न प्रतिष्ठानों पर जाकर जांच की गई। साथ ही खाद्य पदार्थों के सेम्पल लिए गए।

खाद्य अधिकारी संदीप पाण्डेय ने बताया कि त्याेहारों पर दुकानदारों द्वारा मिलावटी वस्तुओं को बेचा जाता है। जिसकी धर पकड़ के लिए जिले में संयुक्त अभियान चलाया जा रहा है।

जिसके तहत सोमवार को संयुक्त जांच दल द्वारा केपी सोल्वेक्स में जांच की गई। जिसमें उन्होंने धर्म कांटा का सत्यापन किया। दस्तावेजों की जांच की गई। इसके बाद रिफाइनरी का निरीक्षण किया और यहां से सोयाबीन रिफाइंड का सेम्पल लिया गया।

इसके बाद बाजार में सुनील मिष्ठान भण्डार पर कांटे की जांच की गई। जिसमें गड़बड़ी पाए जाने पर कांटा जब्त कर प्रकरण पंजीबद्ध किया गया। बेशन के लड्‌डूओं का सेम्पल लिया गया।

इसके बाद शिवम मिष्ठान भण्डार का निरीक्षण कर खोवा का नमूना लिया। नाप तोल विभाग ने निरीक्षण किया। अनियमितता पाए जाने पर नोटिस दिया।

संयुक्त जांच दल में तहसीलदार, नायब तहसीलदार सहित खाद्य अधिकारी निवाड़ी शामिल थे।

