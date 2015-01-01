पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लापरवाही:निवाड़ी में शो पीस बने हाथ धुलाई केंद्र, कैसे थमेगा कोरोना का संक्रमण

निवाड़ी2 घंटे पहले
कोविड-19 के संक्रमण से बचाव के लिए प्रशासन ने अनेक प्रकार के उपाय किए थे। जनता को जागरूक करने शासन द्वारा गाइड लाइन का पालन करने के निर्देश दिए गए थे, लेकिन अब न तो निर्देशों का पालन किया जा रहा है और न ही कोई कोरोना महामारी का बचाव कर रहा है। हाल ही में बढ़ते कोरोना से जिले में खतरा बनता जा रहा है।

निवाड़ी जिला प्रशासन द्वारा अनेक स्थानों पर लाखों रुपए की लागत से हाथ धुलाई के लिए पानी की टंकी रखवाई गई थी। जिसमें नल, वॉसवेशन लगाकर साबुन की भी व्यवस्था की गई थी। प्रतिदिन नगर पंचायत के टैंकर द्वारा टंकियों में पानी भरा जाता था। शुरूआती दौर में तत्कालीन कलेक्टर अक्षय कुमार सिंह ने स्वयं बाजार में कंट्रोल रूम के सामने स्थित हाथ धुलाई केंद्र की देखरेख की थी।

अब प्रशासन की उदासीनता के चलते अधिकांश हाथ धुलाई केंद्र शो पीस बन गए है। इन टंकियों में अब पानी नहीं भरा जाता है। जिससे यदि लोग हाथ धोना भी चाहे तो नहीं धो पाते हैं। सभी टंकियां धूल खा रही है। यह हाथ धुलाई केंद्र सार्वजनिक स्थानों के साथ-साथ तहसील कार्यालय व कलेक्टोरेट में भी बन वाए गये थे, जो बंद पड़े हैं।

निवाड़ी जिले में मंगलवार को एक साथ कोरोना के 21 मरीजों की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है। लंबे अंतराल के बाद अचानक बढ़कर आई मरीजों की संख्या में इजाफा होने से नगर में एक बार फिर से कोराेना बीमारी फैलने आसार दिखाई दे रहे हैं।

डॉक्टर रमेश मलरिया ने बताया कि 19 पीएनसी कंपनी में कार्यरत कर्मचारी, एक गोहुआ और एक पृथ्वीपुर का व्यक्ति है। दरअसल पीएनसी कंपनी निवाड़ी में खजुराहो-झांसी मार्ग का निर्माण कर रही है। इसी दौरान वहां काम करने

