पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Sagar
  • Orchha
  • For The First Time, The Procession Of Ramraja Sarkar's Procession On Vivah Panchami Will Be Short, It Will Not Be Too Late

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कोरोना का असर:पहली बार विवाह पंचमी पर रामराजा सरकार की बारात का मार्ग छोटा होगा, पंगत भी नहीं लगेगी

ओरछा2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • ओरछा में विवाह पंचमी 19 दिसंबर को, श्रीराम-जानकी विवाह महोत्सव को छोटे स्तर पर करने का प्रस्ताव
  • पंचमी के दूसरे दिन लोगों के घर तक पहुंचाएंगे मंडप पंगति का प्रसाद

बुंदेलखंड की अयोध्या के नाम से विख्यात राजा राम की नगरी ओरछा में सदियों से मनाए जाने वाले श्रीराम-जानकी विवाह महोत्सव को लेकर नगर सहित बुंदेलखंड के लोगों में भारी उत्साह है, लेकिन प्रशासन ने कोरोना संक्रमण के मद्देनजर विवाह महोत्सव को छोटे स्तर पर करना प्रस्तावित किया है।

इस वर्ष मंदिर प्रबंधन ने श्रीराम-जानकी विवाह महोत्सव पर मंडप के दिन होने वाली पंगत को नहीं करने का निर्णय लिया है। साथ ही धार्मिक नगरी के मुख्य मार्गों से निकलने वाली राम जी की बारात के रूट को भी शार्ट किया है। मंदिर व्यवस्थापक एवं तहसीलदार रोहित वर्मा ने बताया कि इस साल कोरोना संक्रमण के कारण श्रीराम विवाह की व्यवस्थाओं में कुछ बदलाव देखने को मिलेगा।

भंडारे के लिए भीड़भाड़ न हो इस लिए दूसरे दिन ओरछा नगर के हर मोहल्ले में लोगों को मंदिर प्रबंधन की ओर से वाहनों के माध्यम से पंगति का प्रसाद पहुंचाया जाएगा। मंदिर के करीब 400 साल के इतिहास में यह पहली बार होगा जब कोरोना संक्रमण के चलते मंडप के दिन विशाल पंगति नहीं होगी।

तहसीलदार वर्मा ने बताया कि 17 से 19 दिसंबर तक आयोजित इस पारंपरिक विवाह महोत्सव की मंदिर प्रबंधन और जिला प्रशासन द्वारा व्यापक स्तर पर तैयारियां की जा रही हैं। महोत्सव की मंगल बेला पर धार्मिक नगरी को दुल्हन की तरह सजाया जाएगा, जगह-जगह तोरण द्वार और मंगल कलश सजेंगे।

राजसी प्रतीक चिह्नों के साथ निकलेगी बारात

कोरोना काल में बारात का रूट भले ही शार्ट किया गया हो, लेकिन बारात में राजसी प्रतीक चिन्ह पंखा, तिकोना, छड़ी, मशाल आदि सरकार की पालकी के साथ चलेंगे। बारात में धर्मध्वज, बैंडबाजे, विद्युत सजावट के साथ धार्मिक कीर्तन मण्डली रामधुन भी साथ रहेगी।

नगर में दूल्हा बने राजाराम का पारंपरिक बुंदेली वैवाहिक मंगल गीत गायन करते हुए तिलक किया जाएगा। श्रीरामराजा की बरात जनक मंदिर पहुंचने पर जनक मंदिर के पुजारी पं. हरीश दुबे राजा जनक के रूप में दूल्हा सरकार का टीका कर बरात की अगवानी करेंगे। इसके बाद वैदिक रीती अनुसार विवाह की सभी रस्में होंगी।

श्रीराम विवाह कार्यक्रम की यह होगी रूप रेखा
धार्मिक एवं पर्यटन नगरी ओरछा में श्रीराम जानकी विवाह महोत्सव का शुभारंभ 17 तारीख गुरुवार को गणेश पूजन के साथ होगा। 18 दिसम्बर शुक्रवार को मुख्य यजमान के रूप में कलेक्टर आशीष भार्गव द्वारा मंदिर के प्रधान पुजारी रमाकांत शरण महाराज व मंदिर के पुरोहित पं. वीरेन्द बिदुआ द्वारा वैदिक मंत्रोच्चारण के साथ विधिवत मंडपाच्छादन पूजन होगा। शनिवार 19 दिसंबर को रात 8 बजे ढोल-नगाड़े, गाजेबाजों और राजसी ठाटबाट के साथ श्री रामराजा सरकार की बारात निकलेगी।

बारात के मंदिर से निकलते ही सशस्त्र पुलिस बल द्वारा दूल्हा बने राजाराम को गॉर्ड ऑफ ऑनर दिया जाएगा। इसके बाद श्री राम जी अपने छोटे भाई लक्ष्मण जी के संग पालकी में विराजमान होकर नगर के लोगों को को दर्शन देते हुए नगर के मुख्य चौराहे पर स्थित जनक भवन मंदिर के लिए निकलेंगे।

अधिकारियों को सौंपी गई कार्यक्रम की जिम्मेदारी
कार्यक्रम में जिला प्रशासन के सभी विभागों के कर्मचारी अपने दायित्वों को निभाने के लिए मुस्तैद रहेंगे। कलेक्टर आशीष भार्गव लगातार तैयारियों का जायजा ले रहे हैं। सुरक्षा व्यवस्था की कमान जिला पुलिस अधीक्षक वाहिनी सिंह ने जिले के जिम्मेदार पुलिस अधिकारियों को सौंपी है।

महोत्सव के दौरान नगर के चप्पे-चप्पे पर पुलिस के जवान तैनात रहेंगे। जिससे कोई भी परिस्थिति से तत्काल निपटा जा सके। नगर निरीक्षक विनायक शुक्ला कार्यक्रम की सुरक्षा व्यवस्था की पूरी जानकारी से पुलिस अधीक्षक को अवगत कराएंगे। बाहर से आने वाले श्रद्धालुओं के वाहनों की पार्किंग व्यवस्था नगर के बाहर होगी। जिससे ट्रैफिक जाम की स्थिति न बने। महोत्सव के दौरान बेतवा नदी किनारे सुरक्षा व्यवस्था के मद्देनजर गोताखोरों की तैनाती होगी। विद्युत व्यवस्था को सुचारू रखने के लिए जनरेटर की अतिरिक्त व्यवस्था की जा रही है।

महोत्सव के दौरान सुरक्षा के लिए पुलिस प्रशासन द्वारा बेतवा नदी किनारे महलों के पास मंदिर के पीछे पुलिस की विशेष टुकड़ियां तैनात करने की तैयारी है। साथ ही अतिरिक्त कंट्रोल रुम बनाकर सीसीटीवी कैमरों से निगरानी की जाएगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटीम इंडिया को चाहिए ऑलराउंडर; कृषि मंत्री ने दिखाया भास्कर और अमृतसर से दिल्ली पहुंचे हजारों किसान - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें