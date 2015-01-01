पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

परेशानी:चौराहे पर दे दी थोक सब्जी मंडी की अनुमति, रोज लग रहा जाम

पाटन5 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सब्जी व्यापारियों के साथ आम नागरिक हो रहे परेशान, आवागमन प्रभावित

नगर में थोक सब्जी मंडी लगाने के लिए नगर परिषद के सामने झंडा चौक पर व्यवस्था की गई है, जो व्यापारियों के साथ आम पब्लिक के लिए परेशानी का सबब बन गई है। सब्जी विक्रेताओं का कहना है कि सब्जी लेकर आने वाले चार पहिया वाहनों के कारण लगातार जाम लग रहा है।

आने वाले समय में और भी दिक्कत होगी। आसपास संकरी गलियां हैं। जिसके चलते वाहनों को निकालने में भी परेशानी हो रही है। सब्जी विक्रेताओं ने प्रशासन ने अनयंत्र सब्जी बाजार व्यवस्थित करने की माँग की है। जानकारी के अनुसार थोक सब्जी का व्यापार अभी तक स्टेडियम में किया जाता था।

जहां पर्याप्त जगह थी। लेकिन स्थानीय लोगों ने स्टेडियम में केवल खेल गतिविधियां आयोजित करने की मांग स्थानीय प्रशासन से की। जिसके बाद एसडीएम ने थोक सब्जी मंडी अनयंत्र स्थापित करने के निर्देश दिए। नगर परिषद ने साप्ताहिक सब्जी बाजार लगने वाले स्थान पर थोक सब्जी मंडी लगाने के निर्देश दिए हैं। जिससे व्यापारी परेशान हैं। व्यापारियों का कहना है कि नगर परिषद के सामने जाम की स्थिति बनती है। वाहनों की आवाजाही बाधित होती रहती है। इसलिए थोक सब्जी मंडी अनयंत्र लगाई जाने की व्यवस्था की जाए।

गाइडलाइन का नहीं हो रहा पालन
थोक सब्जी मंडी में शासन की गाइडलाइन का पालन नहीं हो पा रहा है। लोग न मॉस्क लगा रहे हैं और न ही सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन हो रहा है। सुबह इतनी भीड़ होती है कि पैर रखने तक की जागह नहीं होती। जिम्मेदार इस ओर ध्यान नहीं दे रहे हैं। यदि यही स्थिति रही तो कभी भी कोरोना विस्फोट हो सकता है।

