शिकायत:पीएम आवास में सुविधा शुल्क मांगने का आरोप, हितग्राही ने सीएम हेल्पलाइन पर की शिकायत

पृथ्वीपुर22 मिनट पहले
  •

नगर परिषद में पीएम आवास का सर्वे का कार्य किया जा रहा है। जिसमें पटवारियों, सचिव सहित शिक्षक की ड्यूटी लगाई गई है। उनके द्वारा सेवा शुल्क मांगने का आरोप हितग्राहियों ने लगाया है।

आवास के लिए सर्वे करने वाले कर्मचारियों द्वारा हितग्राही को पात्र करने के लिए 5 से 10 हजार रुपए की मांग की जा रही है। यहां तक कि नगर वार्ड नंबर 13 में जो सर्वे किया जा रहा है, उसमें हितग्राही के पक्के मकान की फोटो की जगह कच्चे मकान की फोटो या अपने बाड़े की फोटो निकालकर पात्र किया जा रहा है।

नगर के वार्ड नंबर 4 प्रहलाद वर्मा ने सीएम हेल्पलाइन में शिकायत क्रमांक 12860672 दर्ज कराते हुए बताया कि उनका कच्चा मकान है और उसमें ही अपने परिवार के साथ गुजर वसर करते हैं। पहले की सर्वे सूची में नाम था और पैसे न देने के कारण उनका आवास स्वीकृत नहीं किया गया है। इस बार भी उनका सर्वे सूची में नाम है और सर्वे करने वाले कर्मचारियों के द्वारा उनसे 10 हजार रुपए की मांग की जा रही है। रुपए न देने पर उनको पात्र नहीं किया जाएगा।

नगर में पूरे 15 वार्डों में सर्वे कराया जा रहा है और उनसे पात्र होने की सुविधा शुल्क की वसूली जा रही है। गरीब परिवार के पास अपने रोजमर्रा के खर्चे के लिए पैसे है नहीं फिर कहा से सुविधा शुल्क देंगे। ऐसे ही कर्मचारियों के कारण पात्र हितग्राही हमेशा लाभ से वंचित रह जाते हैं। कार्यालयों के चक्कर काटते रहते हैं।

अगर दावे आपत्ति में अपात्र होते हैं तो हटाया जाएगा
एसडीएम तरूण जैन का कहना है कि अगर कोई भी सर्वे सूची में पात्र-अपात्र कराने में सेवा शुल्क मांगता है तो उसकी शिकायत मेरे कार्यालय में करें। उस दिशा में निश्चित ही पात्रों को ही लाभ दिया जाएगा। अभी 26 सौ आवेदनों का सर्वे कार्य चल रहा है। उसके बाद इस सूची का प्रकाशन होगा और दावे आपत्ति आने के बाद अगर ऐसे लोग है तो उन्हें अपात्र कर जिला कलेक्टर के पास अनुमोदन के लिए भेजा जाएगा।

