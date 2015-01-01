पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

कलेक्टर एवं जिला दण्डाधिकारी का आदेश:निवाड़ी जिले में जल निगम के कार्य में उपयोग हो रही मशीनें अधिग्रहित

पृथ्वीपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

तहसील पृथ्वीपुर अंतर्गत ग्राम सेतपुरा में 4 नवंबर को 4 वर्षीय बालक प्रहलाद कुशवाहा पिता हरिकिशुन कुशवाहा के बोरवेल में गिर जाने की घटना के समय से ही जिला आपदा प्रबंधन के अंतर्गत जिला प्रशासन, पुलिस, एसडीआरफ, एनडीआरएफ एवं सेना की टीम के साथ निरंतर बचाव कार्य चल रहा है।

वर्तमान में घटनास्थल पर खुदाई के कार्य के लिए समय- समय पर आवश्यकतानुसार मशीनों की आवश्यकता पड़ रही है। जिस पर कलेक्टर एवं जिला दण्डाधिकारी आशीष भार्गव ने आदेशानुसार आपदा प्रबंधान एक्ट 2005 के तहत निवाड़ी जिले में संचालित हो रही समस्त प्रकार की माईन्स एवं क्रेशर से संबंधित, जल निगम के कार्य में उपयोग हो रही मशीन, कार्य में उपयोग हो रही समस्त प्रकार की मशीन आदि समस्त प्रकार की ऐसी अन्य मशीन को ऑपरेटर सहित बचाव कार्य पूर्ण होने तक के लिए अधिग्रहण किया गया है।

कलेक्टर आदेश दिए कि बिना अनुमति के यह मशीनें जिले से बाहर नहीं जा सकेगी। साथ ही आवश्यकता पड़ने पर तत्काल मशीन घटना स्थल पर उपलब्ध कराई जाएगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदक्षिणेश्वर काली के दर्शन के बाद गृहमंत्री बोले- मोदी को एक बार मौका दीजिए, सोनार बांग्ला बना देंगे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें