आम राहगीरों को परेशानी:टीकमगढ़-पृथ्वीपुर मार्ग पर जगह-जगह बने गड्ढे, जगह-जगह सड़कें उखड़ी

पृथ्वीपुरएक घंटा पहले
टीकमगढ़ पहुंच मार्ग पर जगह-जगह सड़क उखड़ गई है। सड़क पर बड़े-बड़े गड्ढे हो जाने से आम राहगीरों को यहां से अपने वाहन निकालने में भारी परेशानी उठानी पड़ रही है।

अमित श्रीवास्तव, संजय त्रिपाठी, सुनील रावत ने बताया कि टीकमगढ़ पृथ्वीपुर मार्ग जो मवई खिरक, गतारा, मड़िया, विरौराखेत, ज्यौरामौरा, आदि गांव के मुख्य सड़क मंे जगह-जगह डामर उखड़ जाने से गहरे गहरे गड्‌ढे हो गए है।

आने जाने बाले वाहन चालकों को परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। दो पहिया वाहन चालक तो दिन में कई बार गिरकर चोटिल हो रहे है।

बार-बार मांग करने के बाद भी पिछले 6 माह से खस्ताहाल सड़क में सुधार कार्य नहीं किया जा रहा। जिससे दिनों दिन सड़क हादसे हो रहे हैं। जिससे स्थानीय लोगों ने पेंचवर्क कराकर सुधार कार्य की मांग की है।

