पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

बाइक चोरी:बाइक खड़ी कर चालक टायॅलेट गया तब तक बदमाश ले गए

पृथ्वीपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

थाना अंतर्गत ओरछा-पृथ्वीपुर मार्ग पर पढ़ने वाले पनिहारी ग्राम के पास सड़क किनारे बाइक खड़ी करके प्रसाधन करने गए युवक की अज्ञात तीन चोर बाइक चोरी कर ले गए। पुलिस ने अज्ञात चोरों के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज किया है।

ढिल्ला ग्राम निवासी वीरसिंह अहिरवार ने रिपोर्ट दर्ज कराते हुए बताया कि वह 8 नवंबर को शाम 7 बजे बडे भाई राजू अहिरवार अपनी स्वयं की नई बाइक टीव्हीएस स्पोर्ट बगैर नंबर से गुम्मा बनाने की मजदूरी करने के लिए सिमराह जिला झांसी उप्र जा रहे थे।

जैसे ही निवौरा तिगैला के पास रात 9ः30 बजे पहुंचे और बाइक को खड़ी करके प्रसाधन करने के लिए सड़क से नीचे की तरफ चले गए। इसी दौरान ओरछा की तरफ से आई एक बाइक पर सवार तीन अज्ञात व्यक्ति बाइक के पास खड़े हो गए और बाइक को स्टार्ट करके ले गए। शिकायत के आधार पर पुलिस ने अज्ञात तीन चोरों के खिलाफ धारा 379 के तहत मामला दर्ज किया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटाटा ने बनाई टेस्ट किट, कंपनी का दावा- 90 मिनट में पता चलेगा कोरोना है या नहीं - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें