परेशानी:टेहरका रोड के गड्‌ढों में भरा पानी, फिसल रहे वाहन

पृथ्वीपुर2 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक

नगर के वार्ड नंबर 10 स्थित टेहरका रोड पर बड़े-बड़े गहरे गड्ढे हो जाने से सड़क पर जगह-जगह पानी भर रहा है। जिससे लोगों को निकलने में दिक्कत हो रही है। सड़क की मरम्मत कराने के लिए स्थानीय लोगों ने मांग की है।

वार्ड के जमुना यादव, गिरजाशंकर सूत्रकार, राजू कुशवाहा, रवि मिश्रा ने नगर परिषद के मुख्य नगर पालिका अधिकारी से मांग करते हुए कहा कि नगर के वार्ड नंबर 10 में मुख्य सड़क पर गहरे-गहरे गड्ढे हो जाने के कारण सड़क गड्ढों में तब्दील हो गई है। यहां से दो पहिया और पैदल निकलने वाले आम राहगीरों को भारी परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ रहा हैं।

सड़क पर पानी भरने से सड़क कीचड़ में तब्दील हो गई है। वहीं वाहन चालक फिसल कर गिर रहे हैँ । वार्ड के लोगों ने जल्दी ही सड़क सुधार की मांग की है। इस संबंध में मुख्य नगर पालिका अधिकारी प्रदीप कुमार ताम्रकार ने बताया कि जहां पर सड़क सुधार की मांग की जा रही है। वहां उपयंत्री को भेजकर स्टीमेट तैयार कराकर जल्दी ही सड़क सुधार का काम किया जाएगा।

