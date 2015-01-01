पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कुएं में मिला युवक का शव:पानी भरते समय कुएं में गिरा युवक, मौत

पृथ्वीपुरएक घंटा पहले
नगर के वार्ड नंबर 5 स्थित मिठयावाय कुएं में लापता हुए युवक का शव सोमवार सुबह कुएं में मिला। मौके पर पुलिस ने पहुंचकर शव को लोगों की मदद से बाहर निकलवाया।

मामले की जांच शुरूकर दी है।

थाना प्रभारी नरेंद्र त्रिपाठी ने बताया कि वार्ड नंबर 5 मातन मोहल्ला निवासी डमरू प्रजापति का कहना था कि उनका 18 वर्षीय बेटा मुंशी जो खेत पर रहकर कार्य कर रहा था।

कुएं से पानी भरते समय वह कुएं में गिर गया और फिर रविवार की शाम से उसका कोई पता नहीं चल सका। आसपास तलाश की, लेकिन वह नहीं मिला और कुएं के पास उसका मोबाइल रखा हुआ पाया गया। कुएं को खाली करवाया गया। तब उसमें युवक मुंशी का शव मिला।

पुलिस ने मौके पर पहुंचकर पंचनामा तैयार कर शव को खेत पर कार्य कर रहे आसपास के किसानों और लोगों की मदद से उसे कुएं से निकलवाया गया।

इसके बाद शव को पीएम के लिए सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र भेजा गया। जहां पीएम के बाद शव परिजनों को सौंपा दिया। वहीं परिजनों ने बताया कि वह मृतक मिरगी का पेसेंट भी था। पुलिस ने मर्ग कायम कर मामला जांच मंे लिया।

