हादसा:ऑल्टो कार में कंटेनर ने मारी टक्कर, दो लोग घायल

शाहगढ़एक घंटा पहले
हाईवे स्थित जमनेरा पुल के पास समीप खड़ी ऑल्टो कार क्रमांक एमपी 35 सीए 4541 को टक्कर मारकर भागे लापरवाह चालक को कंटेनर समेत पुलिस ने मंगलवार की देर रात बंडा सागर सड़क मार्ग पर पकड़कर शाहगढ़ थाना परिसर में रखवाया।

घटना मंगलवार की सुबह 5बजे के दरम्यान की बताई जा रही है, पन्ना जिला के गुनोर निवासी एसबीआई कियोस्क संचालक अनिल विश्वकर्मा अपने मित्र विजय गर्ग, रामशरण विश्वकर्मा, और बीके सक्सेना को लेकर वापस घर लौट रहे थे, शाहगढ़ पुल के पास कार खड़ी करवाकर वीके सक्सेना और रामशरण विश्वकर्मा दोनों बाथरूम करनें उतर गए इसी दौरान सागर की ओर से आ रहे कंटेनर एच आर 38 जेड 3948 के चालक ने लापरवाही कार में टक्कर मारकर मौके से भाग गया। शाहगढ़ पुलिस ने कंटेनर जब्त कर चालक पर एक्सीडेंट का केस दर्ज किया ।

ट्रक ने महिला को रौंदा, मौत

सीहोरा. 15 दिसंबर मंगलवार को सागर-भोपाल राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग 86 पर शाम 5.45 पर भापेल निवासी प्रशात सिंह अपनी चाची श्रीमती राजकुमारी पति मोवत सिंह को कोरंजा ग्राम से बाइक क्रमांक एमपी 04 ईएन 6763 से भापेल जा रहे थे। तभी पीछे से आ रहे ट्रक ने टक्कर मार दी और घटना स्थल से भाग निकला। राजकुमारी ट्रक की चपेट में आ गईं जबकि प्रशांत सिंह सड़क किनारे गिरने से घायल हो गया। जिसे उपचार के लिए जिला अस्पताल सागर भेजा गया है।

