लोगों में गुस्सा:बैलबाड़ा में दूसरे दिन भी एक किसान का शव पेड़ से लटका मिला, परिजन ने जाम लगाया

तेंदूखेड़ा3 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
  • 70 किसानों की फसलें सूखने की कगार पर, कमलाथ ने ट्वीट करके सवाल खड़ा किया

बैलबाड़ा ग्राम में फसलें के सूखने का मुद्दा गहराता जा रहा है, यहां पर फसलों की हालात देखकर किसान आत्महत्या करने पर उतर आए हैं। अब तक इस गांव में दो किसान आत्महत्या कर चुके हैं। शनिवार को फसल सूखने की समस्या को लेकर फिर एक आदिवासी किसान ने जंगल में पेड़ से लटककर अपनी जान दे दी।

खिलान के परिजन फसल सूख जाने और साहूकारों से कर्जा लेने की बात कह रहे हैं। परिजनों ने शुक्रवार की तरह शनिवार को भी चौराहा पर ट्राॅली में शव लेकर जाकर रख दिया। काफी देर तक जाम की स्थिति बनी रही। वाहन का चालक चाबी लेकर भाग गया, जिस पर पुलिस को जाम खुलाने वाले के लिए खासी मशक्कत करनी पड़ी।

एक दिन पहले इसी ग्राम के रूपलाल अहिरवार ने फांसी लगाली थी। परिजन ने सड़क पर जाम लगा दिया था। इसी तरह शनिवार को खिलान पिता रतन आदिवासी 47 के शव काे पोस्टमार्टम होने के बाद परिजन बस स्टैंड चौराहे पर लगभग डेढ़ बजे ट्रेक्टर लगाकर जाम लगाने का प्रयास कर रहे थे। लेकिन थाना प्रभारी नीतू खटीक और एसडीओपी अशोक चौरसिया ने कार्रवाई का अश्वासन देकर जाम खुलवा दिया था। शनिवार को पूर्व विधायक प्रताप सिंह लोधी एवं वर्तमान विधायक धमेंद्र सिंह लोधी ने दोनों परिवार के यहां जाकर उनकी समस्या सुनीं।

50 हजार रुपए का कर्ज, फसल भी सूख रही थी

खिलान के पुत्र विनोद अदिवासी ने बताया कि लगभग 5 एकड़ खेती है। हम लोग दो भाई और दो बहने हैं जिनकी शादी नहीं हुई हैं। लगभग 50 हजार रुपए का साहूकारों का कर्ज देना है। इसके अलावा कुआं एवं नाले मंे पानी नहीं है। जिससे संपूर्ण फसल सूख गई थी। इसके अलावा यहां पर बिजली का वोल्टेज नही हैं। कर्ज और फसल सूखने की चिंता पिता को थी। घर से जाने के पहले पिता यही समस्याएं बता रहे थे। 10 दिसंबर को उनके पिताजी सुबह 5 बजे घर से चले गए थे। हम लोग समझ रहे थे कि पिताजी कही रिश्तेदारी में गए हुए हैं, जिस कारण हम लोगों ने पुलिस में रिपोर्ट भी नहीं की थी। शनिवार की सुबह पेड़ से लटकने की खबर मिली।

गांव के बाहर नाले के पास मिल जंगल में मिला शव

खिलान आदिवासी बुधवार के दिन अपने घर से गायब हुआ था। जिसका शव शनिवार को ग्राम के बाहर नाले के पास जंगल में फंदा से लटका हुआ मिला है। शव की हालत देखकर लगता है कि खिलान ने बुधवार को ही फांसी लगा आत्महत्या कर ली थी। किसी ग्राम के लोग ने खिलान के घर जाकर सूचना दी थी। इसके बाद तत्काल तेंदूखेड़ा पुलिस को सूचना दी गई। पुलिस ने तत्काल पहुंचकर पंचनामा बनाकर शव का पोस्टमार्टम कराया।

गांव में करीब 150 हेक्टेयर में होती है गेंहू की खेती

बैलवाड़ा ग्राम के गोपाल प्रसाद तिवारी, रामजीलाल तिवारी, नारायण प्रसाद दुबे, गजराज सिंह लोधी अनूप सिंह आदिवासी सहित अनेक ग्रामवासियों ने बताया कि ग्राम मंे लगभग 150 हेक्टेयर पर गेंहू की खेती की जाती है। जिसमें लगभग 70 किसान ग्राम में पानी की कमी होने कारण उनकी फसलें सूख रहीं हैं और सभीे फसलों में नुकसान हो रहा है। ऐसे अनेक किसान भी हैं जिनके पास पानी का साधन नहीं हे, जिससे उनकी जमीन पड़ती पड़ी हुई है। सिर्फ वे ही किसान फसलें बो रहे हैं जिनके कुआं में पानी की व्यवस्था है। लेकिन कुछ किसानों के कूप भी सूख गए हैं। नदी और नाले भी सूखे पड़े हैं। जिससे किसान परेशान है और कर्ज में डूबता जा रहा है।

प्राइमरी जांच में बिजली व कर्ज का मामला लग रहा

तेंदूखेड़ा थाना प्रभारी नीतू खटीक का कहना है कि किसान रूपलाल अहिरवार की आत्महत्या के मामले में पीएम रिपोर्ट अभी नहीं आई है। प्राइमरी जांच में इस बात की पुष्टि हुई है कि किसान के खेत से पंप के तार विद्युत वितरण कंपनी के कर्मचारियों ने निकाल लिए थे। किसान पर 96 हजार रुपए से ज्यादा का कर्ज भी था। मेडिकल रिपोर्ट आने के बाद आगे की कार्रवाई होगी। खिलान आदिवासी को लेकर भी जांच चल रही है।

पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री ने सोशल मीडिया पर किया कमेंट

पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री कमलनाथ ने बैलबाड़ा में किसान द्वारा आत्महत्या करने के मामले को लेकर शनिवार को कमेंट किया। जिसमें उन्होंने इस घटना को लेकर बेहद दुख जताया। साथ में लिखा कि बिजली विभाग के द्वारा केबल जब्त की गई और किसान की फसल खराब होने पर मुआवजा नहीं मिलने की बात कही। उन्होंने लिखा कि शिवराज सरकार में किसानों की आत्महत्याएं जारीं।

तेंदूखेड़ा तहसीलदार को जांच सौंपी

एक ही गांव में दो किसानों द्वारा आत्महत्या करने के मामले की जांच करने के लिए तेंदूखेड़ा तहसीलदार को जांच सौंपी गई है। फसल खराब होने और सिंचाई न होने के मामले की पड़ताल करने के लिए रविवार को कृषि विभाग और जल संसाधन विभाग के अधिकारी को जांच के लिए जाने के निर्देश दिए हैं। अभी पुलिस का प्रतिवेदन भी नहीं आया है। फिलहाल दोनों परिवारों के लिए 25-25 हजार की आर्थिक सहायता मुहैया करा दी है।

-तरुण राठी, कलेक्टर

खिलान के नाम कोई कनेक्शन नहीं

बिजली कंपनी के जेई रोहित जैन ने बताया कि खिलान सिंह के नाम पर कोई कनेक्शन नही हैं। जानकारी लेने पर ज्ञात हुआ कि खिलान सिंह डीजल इंजन से सिंचाई करता था।

