कबड्‌डी प्रतियोगिता:कटनी ने अहिंसा क्लब को हराकर ट्राॅफी पर कब्जा किया

तेंदूखेड़ा/हर्रई3 घंटे पहले
  • युवाओं को स्थानीय खेलों के प्रति रुझान बढ़ाने के लिए ग्राम पतलोनी में चल रही 10 दिवसीय राज्य स्तरीय कबड्‌डी प्रतियोगिता का सोमवार की शाम समापन हुआ

युवाओं को स्थानीय खेलों के प्रति रुझान बढ़ाने के लिए ग्राम पतलोनी में चल रही 10 दिवसीय राज्य स्तरीय कबड्‌डी प्रतियोगिता का सोमवार की शाम समापन हुआ। इस अवसर पर पूर्व राज्य मंत्री दसरथ सिंह ने कहा कि हर वर्ष गांव में इस प्रकार के खेल आयोजित होनी चाहिए। ताकि रास्ता भटक चुके युवाओं को सही मार्गदर्शन मिल सके।

पूर्व विधायक प्रताप सिंह ने कहा कि खिलाड़ी खेल को खेल की भावना से खेलें। खेलों से भाईचारे एवं प्यार प्रेम का बढ़ावा मिलता है। शालेय शिक्षा विभाग के जिला खेल अधिकारी विवेकदत्त शर्मा ने अगले सत्र में तेजगढ़ में संभागीय शालेय कबड्‌डी प्रतियोगिता करवाने का आश्वासन दिया और पतलोनी अहिंसा क्लब को किट देने का आश्वासन दिया।

अध्यापक संघ के प्रांतीय अध्यक्ष आरिफ अंजुम ने कहा कि इस क्षेत्र में खेल प्रतिभाओं की कमीं नहीं है। स्व.आमीन खान भले ही इस दुनिया में हमारे बीच में न हों लेकिन उनके मेहनत के बदौलत इस क्षेत्र ने जिले को कबड्डी के राज्यस्तरीय और राष्ट्रीय स्तर के खिलाड़ी दिए हैं।

प्रथम आनेे वाली टीम को साढ़े सात हजार तो उप विजेता टीम को साढ़े चार हजार की राशि और ट्रॉफी प्रदान की

प्रतियोगिता प्रथम स्थान प्राप्त करने वाली टीम कटनी को साढ़े सात हजार रुपए की इनामी राशि के साथ साथ ट्राफी प्रदान की गई। वहीं उपविजेता टीम अहिंसा क्लब पतलोनी को साढ़े चार हजार की राशि और ट्रॉफी प्रदान की गई। प्रतियोगिता में सर्वश्रेष्ठ खेल कौशल को प्रदर्शित करने वाले बुल्स टीम करौंदी पड़रिया के रोहित को सर्वश्रेष्ठ खिलाड़ी का पुरस्कार दिया गया।

वहीं मैच एंपायर गौरी शोएब पठान, राजेश ठाकुर, लाइन मैन में आरती, दीपा, शिवानी, गंगा, कमेंटेटर खेत सिंह, गजेंद्र सिंह, टाइमकीपर विक्रम सिंह, स्कोरर चंद्रभान सिंह को ट्रॉफी व सम्मान राशि देकर सम्मानित किया गया। समापन पर राघवेंद्र सिंह, गौरव पटेल, आरिफ अंजुम, महेंद्र दीक्षित, मनोहर सिंह शिक्षक, साहब सिंह, बारीबाई धुर्वे, अमोल सिंह, शिवाजी, अरुण दुबे, देवेंद्र सिंह, बेड़ी सिंह, गुग्गा पठान, सरपंच उद्देत, सचिन मोदी, शेरा जैन, राजेश सिंह, खेतसिंह, रूप सिंह के अलावा ग्रामवासियों की उपस्थिति रही।

अंतर क्लब लीग हॉकी प्रतियोगिता आज से

दमोह। हॉकी दमोह द्वारा संचालित दयाशंकर अग्रवाल स्मृति अंतर क्लब लीग हॉकी प्रतियोगिता 16 दिसंबर से एस्ट्रोटर्फ ग्राउंड पर दोपहर 3 बजे से प्रारंभ होगी। जिसमें छह टीमें भाग लेंगी। प्रतियोगिता लीग पद्धति से होगी। हॉकी संघ मप्र उपाध्यक्ष अजय टंडन, शेख अंसार, तरूण नामदेव, तौफीक खान, विकास जैन, राजेश सॉलोमन, ललित नायक ने लोगों से शामिल होने की अपील की है।

