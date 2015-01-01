पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

चार दिन में चौथी घटना:फिर उसी जगह पर टायरों से भरा कंटेनर पलटा

तेंदूखेड़ा34 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

बुधवार की सुबह फिर हड़ऊ घाटी के मोड पर एक कंटेनर पलट कर क्षतिग्रस्त हो गया। हादसे में ट्रक चालक गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गया। जिसका पाटन के अस्पताल में इलाज किया जा रहा है।

जानकारी के अनुसार बुधवार की सुबह 11 बजे दमोह जिले की सीमा समाप्त होते ही जबलपुर जिले की सीमा पर एक कंटेनर ट्रक नंबर एमपी 09 जीजी 5864 इंदौर से टायर लेकर जबलपुर जा रहा था। जिसे चालक रामचरण देवरा अकेला ही चला रहा था।

जैसे ही ट्रक हड़ऊ घाटी में तेज रफ्तार से पहुंचा, उसी समय चालक को घाटी से उतारते समय मोड़ दिखाई नहीं दिया। चालक ने ट्रक को काबू करने के लिए ब्रेक लगाए लेकिन ट्रक काबू नहीं हुआ और सीधे सड़क छोड़कर 10 गहरी खाई में गिरकर ट्रक क्षतिग्रस्त हो गया है।

एमपी स्टेट हाईवे 15 की हड़ऊ की मोड़ पर 5 दिसंबर से आज तक ये सातवीं एवं चार दिनों में लगातार चौथी घटना है। इसके बाद भी इस मार्ग पर सुधार नहीं हो रहा हैं। अधिकारी इस मोड़ को सुधारने का प्रयास भी नहीं कर रहे हैं। यह स्थान दुर्घटनाओं का गढ़ बन गया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकोहली ने पूछा- आप या लाबुशाने में कौन ज्यादा विकेट लेगा? स्टीव बोले- मनाइए मेरी बॉलिंग ही न आए - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें