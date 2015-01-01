पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

जिम्मेदारों की अनदेखी:जिले में 1388 अतिकुपोषित बच्चे, जतारा में 30% व खरगापुर में सबसे ज्यादा 47 फीसदी

टीकमगढ़4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • जिले में अब भी 7587 बच्चे कुपोषण का शिकार, इन तक नहीं पहुंच रही मदद

(सुमित कुमार चौबे) करोड़ों खर्च के बाद भी बच्चों की सेहत में सुधार नहीं हो रहा है। हैरानी यह है कि भाजपा का गढ़ कहे जाने वाले टीकमगढ़ में कुपोषित बच्चे पोषित नहीं हो पा रहे हैं। सबसे ज्यादा हालत खराब जतारा और खरगापुर विधानसभा क्षेत्र की है। जतारा से वर्तमान में भाजपा विधायक हरिशंकर खटीक पूर्व में मंत्री भी रह चुके हैं।

बावजूद इसके अपनी विधानसभा क्षेत्र से कुपोषण का दाग नहीं मिटा सके। जिले में कुपोषित बच्चों की अगर बात करें तो अति कम वजन के सबसे कम बच्चे टीकमगढ़ विधानसभा में 324 हैं। वहीं सबसे अधिक खराब स्थिति खरगापुर विधानसभा में देखने को मिलती है। यहां 649 बच्चे अतिकम वजन के हैं। जतारा विधानसभा क्षेत्र भी अतिकुपोषित बच्चों के मामले में पीछे नहीं है। यहां भी 415 बच्चे कुपोषण की मार झेल रहे हैं।

जिले की तीनों विधानसभा पर भाजपा का कब्जा है। बावजदू इसके जिले में कुपोषित बच्चों का आंकड़ा दिल दहलाने वाला है। खरगापुर विधानसभा के विधायक राहुल सिंह के क्षेत्र में सबसे ज्यादा अतिकुपोषित और कुपोषित 4349 बच्चे हैं। इससे शासन-प्रशासन के साथ महिला एवं बाल विकास विभाग पर बच्चों की सेहत के प्रति गंभीरता पर सवाल उठना लाजिमी है।

लोग बाेले- जतारा विधायक नहीं मिलते कभी क्षेत्र में
जतारा विधानसभा क्षेत्र के स्थानीय लोगों का कहना है कि विधायक कभी क्षेत्र में मिलते ही नहीं हैं। जब से प्रदेश महामंत्री बने अक्सर वह भोपाल ही रहते हैं। ऐसे में आम लोगों की समस्याओं का समाधान तक नहीं हो पा रहा है।

आईना दिखाते दो कुपोषित
जतारा विधानसभा क्षेत्र के स्यावनी गांव की रहने वाली 4 वर्षीय रिया खंगार को आज तक शासन की योजनाओं का लाभ नहीं मिला। बेरोजगारी का दंश झेल रहे परिजन मजबूरन गांव से बेटी के बेहतर लालन-पालन के लिए मजदूरी करने दिल्ली पलायन कर गए। रfया की मां रितु बताती हैं कि बेटी 4 साल की हो चुकी है। आज तक शासन की तरफ से हमें कोई लाभ नहीं मिल पाया। जिससे कुपोषित बच्ची को पोषित किया जा सके। वहीं स्यावनी का 4 वर्षीय दीपक यादव अब तक कुपाेषण की मार झेल रहा है। न तो शासन और न ही प्रशासन की कोई मदद मिली। ऐसे में एक ही गांव के दो कुपोषित बच्चे जमीनी हकीकत को आइना दिखा रहे हैं।

विभाग के साथ चलाएंगे अभियान
^जतारा विधायक हरिशंकर खटीक का क्षेत्र में कुपोषण के मामले को लेकर कहना है कि महिला बाल विकास विभाग के साथ मिलकर जल्दी ही अभियान चलाएंगे। जिससे कुपोषण के दाग को मिटाया जा सके। खटीक के अनुसार 15 महीने के कांग्रेस सरकार का किया अब हमारे सामने आ रहा है। इससे निपटने अधिकारियों के साथ मिलकर जिलास्तर पर काम करेंगे। जहां तक क्षेत्र से नदारद रहने का मामला है। लोगों के काम को हमेशा तत्पर रहता हूं।

कुपोषण मिटाने कर रहे प्रयास
^टीकमगढ़ विधायक राकेश गिरि का कहना है कि जिले के अधिकारियों द्वारा लगातार प्रयास किए जा रहे हैं। बच्चों और गर्भवती महिलाओं को बेहतर पोषण आहार दिया जा रहा है। इसके लिए समय-समय पर आंगनबाड़ी केंद्रों का निरीक्षण करता हूं। अब आपके द्वारा कुपोषित बच्चों के आंकड़े सामने लगाए गए हैं। इसके बाद युद्धस्तर पर इसे खत्म करने का काम अधिकारियों के साथ मिलकर करेंगे।

कुछ भी कहने से बच रहे सिंह
^खरगापुर विधायल राहुल सिंह से इस संबंध में बाद करनी चाही तो वे मामले से बचते नजर आए और उन्होंने कुछ भी कहने से इंकार कर दिया।

गणना को मान रहे अपनी उपलब्धि
^जिले में कुपोषित बच्चों के आंकड़ों को लेकर जब डीपीओ बृजेश त्रिपाठी से बात की तो उन्होंने बताया कि इस कोरोना काल में कुपोषित बच्चों की गांव-गांव जाकर स्क्रीनिंग करना हमारी बड़ी उपलब्धि है। अब आने वाले छह महीने में कुपोषित बच्चों के लिए पोषित करने की कार्ययोजना कलेक्टर के निर्देशन में शुरू की जाएगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंयूट्यूब से सीखी एरोबिक्स की ट्रेनिंग, मां-बहन थीं पहली क्लाइंट, अब कमाती हैं लाख रुपए महीना - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें