पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

कोरोना से राहत:अक्टूबर के 29 दिन में मिले 166 मरीज, टीकमगढ़ का रिकवरी रेट 95.28%व निवाड़ी का 95.83%

टीकमगढ़3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • टीकमगढ़ में अब सिर्फ 20 मरीज ही एक्टिव, गुरुवार को निवाड़ी में मिले सात नए कोरोना पॉजिटिव

टीकमगढ़ व निवाड़ी जिले में अगर कोरोना संक्रमण के मामले देखें तो पिछले सितंबर के मुकाबले पॉजिटिव और मौत के आंकड़ों में काफी कमी देखने को मिली है। सिंतबर महीने में टीकमगढ़ में जहां 376 पॉजिटिव मरीज मिले थे और 15 लोगों ने जान गंवाई थी। वहीं अक्टूबर के महीने में सिर्फ 166 मामले अब तक सामने आए हैं और 3 लोगों की जान कोरोना से गई है। इसी तरह निवाड़ी जिले में भी सितंबर में 149 मामले और 1 की मौत हुई थी।

वहीं अक्टूबर महीने में 105 पॉजिटिव मिले हैं। वहीं कोरोना से जान किसी की नहीं गई है। दोनों जिले के लिए अच्छी खबर यह है कि लंबे अंतराल के बाद कोविड केयर सेंटर में मरीजों की संख्या टीकमगढ़ में 20 और निवाड़ी में सिर्फ 17 रह गई है।

इस समय टीकमगढ़ जिले का रिकवरी रेट 95.28 व निवाड़ी जिले का 95.83 फीसदी है। इनमें वे मरीज भी शामिल हैं जो होम आइसोलेट हैं। यानि ठीक होने वालों का आंकड़ा अधिक है और पॉजिटिव मिलने वालों की संख्या में कमी आई है। गुरुवार को निवाड़ी जिले में जहां 7 पॉजिटिव मिले वहीं टीकमगढ़ में एक भी पॉजिटिव नहीं मिला।

टीकमगढ़ व निवाड़ी जिले का रिकवरी रेट 95 प्रतिशत

टीकमगढ़ जिले में अब तक 975 मरीज संक्रमित मिले हैं। जिनमें से 929 लोग स्वस्थ्य होकर घर जा चुके हैं। वहीं 32 लोगों कोरोना से जान गंवाई है। इन 32 लोगों में 5 लोग ऐसे हैं जिनके सैंपल जिले से बाहर लिए गए थे और उनकी मौत कोरोना से हुई है।

अब टीकमगढ़ जिले का इस समय रिकवरी रेट 95.28 है। जबकि सितंबर में जिले का रिकवरी रेट 82.44 था। इसी तरह निवाड़ी जिले में भी अब तक मिले 432 संक्रमितों में से 414 स्वस्थ्य हो चुके हैं। जिसके बाद रिकवरी रेट 95.83 हो गया है, जो सितंबर में 95.41 था। जिले में पॉजिटिव मिलना कम हुए, तो दूसरी तरफ ठीक होने वालों की संख्या में इजाफा हुआ है। रिकवरी तेजी से होने लगी है। यही कारण है कि हर रोज बड़ी संख्या में लोग ठीक होकर घर जा रहे हैं।

गुरुवार को जिले में नहीं हुई सैंपलिंग

गुरुवार को संविदा आधार पर भर्ती किए गए कोविड-19 का स्टाॅफ हड़ताल पर था। जिसके चलते गुरूवार को कोविड-19 की जांच नहीं हो पाई। उन्हांेने बताया इसके पहले लगातार एक दिन में 350 से 400 मरीजों की जांच की जा रही है। उन्होंने बताया कि जिले में अधिकांश लोग सैंपलिंग करवाने से बच रहे हैं और अपनी जानकारी छिपा रहे हैं। जिससे लगातार संक्रमण का खतरा बना हुआ है।

-डॉ. ओपी अनुरागी, सीएमएचओ

अक्टूबर में सिर्फ 3 की कोरोना से मौत

टीकमगढ़ जिले में अप्रैल में 2, मई में 9, जून में 35, जुलाई में 264, अगस्त में 133, सितंबर में 376 और अक्टूबर में सिर्फ 166 मरीज मिले हैं। कोरोना की रफ्तार सितंबर के बाद अक्टूबर में किस तरह कम हुई है। इसका अंदाजा इसी से लगाया जा सकता है, कि अनलॉक-5 की गाइड लाइन आने के बाद जिस तरह से बाजारों और सार्वजनिक स्थानों पर भीड़ बढ़ी है। उसके बाद भी जिले में अक्टूबर महीने में सिर्फ तीन लोगों की जान कोरोना से गई है। जबकि सितंबर महीने में 15 लोगों ने कोरोना से जान गंवाई थी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें499 साल बाद गुरु-शनि खुद की राशियों में और शुक्र नीच राशि का, सन 1521 में बना था ऐसा संयोग - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें